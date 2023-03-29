A recent assessment confirmed what band director Christie Hodge already knew about the Ware Shoals High School band.
The band went to a concert performance assessment earlier this month and received a superior with distinction — the highest score possible. That means the band got “superior” ratings from all the judges across the board.
Hodge said the band played three pieces on stage that were prepared and had to sight read two pieces of music they had never seen before. The band has gotten superior ratings before, but never superior with distinction.
“They played well,” she said.
“But they always play well. ... It is about time that some judges agreed with what I thought about them the whole time. They’re a great group of kids.”
Olivia Free, senior clarinet player and this year’s drum major, said getting the perfect score was awesome.
Belle Hammond, another clarinet player, said it took a lot for them not to cry when they found out how they did.
“I’m very proud of us,” she said.
“I have so much love for this band. I couldn’t put my love for this band into words, so to know that we were able to go and do that the way that we went and did it makes me very proud of everybody.”
Aiden Pulley, a percussionist, said their score took him by surprise. He was expecting a superior, but not from every single judge, even on sight reading.
He said his favorite part of the day was while they were playing, because he could tell they were playing well. He even had two timpani solos as a rookie member, which Hodge said he worked hard to learn.
When the band returned to the school, they had another surprise. The entire school lined the hallways cheering them on as they walked through the halls.
Hodge got emotional talking about it, remembering the posters that were made and the students screaming and cheering for them. “Perfect band, perfect score,” read one poster. Another saw “We heart our (Million Dollar Band.)”
Eli Morse said he was so happy to get the superior and “go out with a bang” his senior year, but the welcome back from his peers was the best part.
“It made you feel special, it made you feel like you actually did something for the school.”
