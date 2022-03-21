Alla Polatty said the biggest weapon in her native Ukraine’s war with Russia is prayer.
“Pray for the people in Ukraine,” said Polatty, an instructional coach with Greenwood County School District 50 who speaks five languages. “Pray for people in Russia to come to their senses. Pray for negotiations.”
Polatty joined several others on Saturday at Pinecrest Elementary School for a Prayer at the Pinecrest Pole event. The school hoisted the Ukrainian flag alongside the American flag on the flagpole.
“We wanted to be able to have this event and bring some folks in to come together for a time of prayer,” said Pinecrest guidance counselor David Mitchell, who placed small American and Ukrainian flags into the ground near the pole.
The school had a fundraiser during the past two weeks, raising more than $1,000 for the Polish Christian Ministries refugee camp that is helping displaced Ukrainians.
The Rev. Todd Polatty, Alla’s husband and senior pastor at Coronaca Baptist Church, led Saturday’s prayer event.
“This war has ripped our hearts apart,” Todd said. “It’s really been very difficult for us.”
Alla’s mother, father and brother-in-law still live in Ukraine, but Alla’s sister and niece left and are now in Germany. Alla was born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine in the 1970s, in what was then the Soviet Union. She came to the U.S. in 1998.
“The pictures are just breaking our hearts,” Alla said. “It’s a picture you never want to imagine.”
Growing up, Alla said the Soviet Union had a unified message: The Soviet Union was good and the West was bad.
“I understand the power of propaganda,” Alla said. “I grew up as a child under that power. But I also know that there are ways to find information. It’s not an excuse to just believe blindly.”
She said that during the first few days of Russia’s war with Ukraine, she didn’t know what to do.
“I felt like I was here for a reason,” Alla said. “Just like the story of Esther in the Bible, you are here for a time like this. So, what are you going to do? That’s the message anyone can ask of themselves.”
She said Americans need to realize that this is not just a Ukrainian issue.
“This is what Russia wants to do to the whole world,” Alla said. “Ukraine, to them, stands for the West.”
Pinecrest Principal David Grice also has a connection to Ukraine.
“I was history major in college, so Ukraine was a country on a map. That’s all I knew,” Grice said.
Then, in 2015, Grice and his family worked through the organization Homes for Hope and brought a Ukrainian orphan to America. Vika Zubenko, who lived in Berdyansk, was 15 at the time and didn’t speak any English.
The Grices then welcomed her back for a month at a time over the next couple of years. Zubenko is now living independently in Ukraine, and Grice communicates with her weekly.
“She has heard gunfire,” Grice said. “Russian troops have been in her city, but she is safe. They’ve had to take refuge in the basement during shelling, but she’s safe.”
Grice said he wanted to have the prayer event to bring awareness to others.
“There’s a larger world outside South Carolina for our children,” Grice said.