When someone walks to the middle of a ring with Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” blaring out, you know a fight is coming.

For LaShawn Thomas and Pamela Anderson, the fight is for people’s health. Their work led to the inaugural Kidney Awareness Walk on Saturday at the Wilbanks Sports Complex. They and other event organizers touted the need for organ donations and good health.

