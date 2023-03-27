When someone walks to the middle of a ring with Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” blaring out, you know a fight is coming.
For LaShawn Thomas and Pamela Anderson, the fight is for people’s health. Their work led to the inaugural Kidney Awareness Walk on Saturday at the Wilbanks Sports Complex. They and other event organizers touted the need for organ donations and good health.
They are both kidney donors and said a transplant saved the life of a friend’s son.
The goal was to raise $3,500, Anderson said. With 50 people having pre-registered and more than 100 T-shirts sold, she expected the event to raise at least $400 more. Later in the program, organizers presented three people who they said would receive funds to help them with medical-related expenses, such as fuel and hotel bills.
The theme, Anderson said, is “Let’s Fight Back.” She and other organizers emphasized the fight by wearing boxing gloves while pacing around the gazebo with Survivor blasting away.
Humor aside, she noted the importance of the message. “When you know that you’re in the fight, it’s not funny, ... but you’re not alone.”
Natalie Wessels with the Medical University of South Carolina said the goal of transplant programs is to get people off dialysis. It shaves days off people’s lives, she said.
MUSC established a third transplant center in Lancaster last year. It has supplied 47 people with kidneys, Wessels said.
The struggle to find kidneys is real. She recalled a man who walked up and down highways near Charleston wearing a sandwich board plastered with calls for organ donation in hopes of finding a kidney for his wife. Fortunately, she got one. Wessels encouraged attendees to get on as many donor lists as possible.
