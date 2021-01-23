A pedestrian died when he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday in McCormick County.
Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened about 2:40 a.m. on S.C. 28 near Furey Road, about 10 miles north of North Augusta.
A 2006 Honda Civic driven by Jesse Gene Briscoe was traveling west on S.C. 28 and struck a pedestrian who was walking east. Briscoe, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured and no other passengers were in the vehicle.
The McCormick County Coroner's Office could not yet identify the victim as of Saturday night.