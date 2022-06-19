People got their blood pumping one pedal at a time at the Bee Buzzin' Bike Tour.
Bicyclists from the area and across the state converged at the Uptown Market for the Saturday event. Nearly 100 people had registered for the ride. Organizer Stephen Shernal expected a few more to register the morning of the race.
The race offered three trails, a 20-miler, a 30-miler and a 60-miler, which was referred to by most people as "a metric century."
Many riders pushed themselves will go bigger, up to 60 and 100 miles, Shernal said. Up until the 18-mile marker, the 30-mile and 100-mile races are the same route.
A 100-mile race has been a staple of bicycle racing for years, he said.
Riders ran the gamut from people of all ages wearing regular workout attire to people with the full ensemble of biking shorts and colorful biking jerseys.
A few people rode on their own, but most rode with friends or were members of a team, such as Damian and Ismario Gonzalez and Ronny Noble. "We're the Medicaid team," Noble said, to which Ismario replied, "Not all of us."
Peter Doering and Anthony Mitchell gravitated toward each other as they were the only participants using recumbent bikes. Mitchell said he had been riding his bike since the '90s. He didn't expect to see anyone else with a similar bike.
A few people took a long journey for the event. Andy Smith of Sumter visited Greenwood at the urging of a friend. He does about 100 miles a week riding either a road bike or a mountain bike, he said.
Riding bicycles is a good way to get exercise. Smith said he has biked for up to five years and enjoys riding with friends. Looking around at bikers milling around a parking lot, he said it's good to see everyone not wearing masks to ward off COVID-19.
The bike ride is the end of a long stretch of work for volunteers with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. One volunteer said work on the festival has been one of the hardest six weeks of his life.
Volunteer coordinator Charity Gilbert said up to 250 volunteers had worked on S.C. Festival of Flowers-related events, including the bike ride. They worked on all kinds of events for up to six weeks, including the ladies luncheon, the beer garden and wine walk, the 5K and the topiaries.
"It takes an army of volunteers to do all this," she said after volunteers had finished packing up from the bike ride.
