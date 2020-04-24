Although most students in the state will rely on digital learning while public schools are closed, Saluda native Molly Spearman said 1 in 4 South Carolina districts are not able to teach online.
The state superintendent of education and Lander University alumna said the lack of internet access was a key reason why students have not been able to learn online.
Greenwood High School’s Preparing Eagles As Responsible Ladies of Society club, or PEARLS, is working with WCFIBER to provide free 60-day internet service — with no contract — to students in need.
“The PEARLS are very community-minded, and even though we can’t work together physically right now, this was a great opportunity for all of them to help fellow students and the wider Greenwood area stay connected,” Amy Weiser said. Weiser, an English teacher at Greenwood High, sponsors the club.
Agnesa Bela and Alayisha Cain are sophomores at Greenwood High who helped spread the news about the promotion. Bela helped Weiser put an image and a link together to spread across social media platforms. After the image and link were created, she sent them to other club members, who then shared the promotion on their Instagram and Snapchat accounts.
“I really like that we’re still a part of this and that we can still help the community while social distancing,” Bela said. “It’s great to get in touch with Mrs. Weiser again, and with the other students, but it’s really great to know that we’re actually helping someone out there.”
Cain thought the promotion helped because some people depend on their phone’s data, and might not have an unlimited data plan, so having access to free internet could give them the maximum amount of time needed to get their work done.
While both students do enjoy being a part of PEARLS outside of school, they do miss face-to-face interactions with their friends and teachers.
“I do enjoy going to school and having that teacher interaction,” Cain said.
Bela misses physically being in school, too, but she understands that remote learning is for the best.
PEARLS works with other local businesses as well, and all of them have supported the club during this unprecedented time.
“The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Leadership Council, and Fujifilm have been major supporters of the PEARLS and their work throughout the school year,” Weiser said. “Their dedication to our program remains strong even through these difficult times, and we credit our success in helping students gain internet access to their unwavering assistance, guidance, and encouragement.”
Students and families who are not in an area that WCFIBER provides service to, or simply don’t want to sign up for service at this time, WCFIBER has provided free Wi-Fi hotspots to use.
To find out more information on where these hotspots are located and how to connect, go to wctel.com/wifi-hotspots. Those in an area where WCFIBER does not currently provide service and are interested can register their interest at GigUpGreenwood.com.