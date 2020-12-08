ABBEVILLE — About 15 people attended a brief Monday ceremony to remember the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
That was a problem, according to some who say more people and younger people should be involved in veterans issues. The crowd at Court Square possibly didn’t feature anyone younger than 45 years.
The annual tribute for those who experienced Pearl Harbor started about five years ago, said Terry Greenfield, commander of American Legion Post 2. He admitted this ceremony had a good crowd.
“You take what you can get; you try to get the word out,” he said, adding that he hopes to see more young people.
The point of the ceremony is remembrance, he said. People should honor the veterans and try to keep the day in mind, and look to see if local veterans are doing anything, and if not, ask “Why not?”
Worries about COVID-19 likely affected turnout, Greenfield said. It was a sentiment shared by Earl Crabb, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6087, and Bob Strickland, president of Veterans Helping Veterans.
There are between 3,200 to 3,500 veterans in Abbeville County, they said. Veterans organizations need to be able to reach them.
Crabb and Strickland said the VFW post and the American Legion post in McCormick risk losing their charters because of a lack of members.
People interested in veterans issues can contact Greenfield at Post 2’s meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at 200 Long Branch St., Abbeville. Greenfield said there will be no meeting in December, but will resume in January.