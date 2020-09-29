With much of performing arts on hold, or canceled, the Peace Center of Greenville is bringing live music with "The Poets of Nashville" singer-songwriter series.
It kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in The Peace Center's theater lounge, Genevieve's.
The first concert in this series features Shannon LaBrie, whom Greenwood audiences might recall from Music on Maxwell, and Tia Sillers.
Cost is $200 for a table of four.
Both artists have established themselves as seasoned songwriters with LaBrie earning a place on NPR’s “Favorite Songs of 2020” list, according to a news release from The Peace Center.
Sillers is a Grammy award-winning songwriter penning iconic songs that range from the multiple award-winning, “I Hope You Dance,” to Rock Song of the Year “Blue on Black.” In addition, Sillers has just been nominated for the 2020 class of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
These performances are being designed as intimate listening room experiences, while adhering to COVID-19 CDC protocols, according to a Peace Center news release.
Audience members will be required to wear masks at all times, unless seated at their tables. Only 25 tables of four are being sold to the public.
Also scheduled as part of the series:
- Kyshona Armstrong, Oct. 8 and 9.
- Kim Richey, Oct. 15 and 16.
- Michael Logan, Oct. 22 and 23.
- Johnny Reid, Oct. 29.
For information, visit peacecenter.org.