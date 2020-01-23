When singer-songwriter Maia Sharp is trying filling the lineup for the Peace Center’s Songwriters Concert Series, she looks for artists who perform regularly, have had success with outside artists recording their songs and who have experience in workshop settings.
Fortunately, Sharp meets many people like that in Nashville, where she lives.
“I got really lucky this time around. It’s a fantastic lineup,” she said in a telephone interview. “Thanks to Nashville and some surrounding areas, there are enough people to keep that series rolling for a long time.”
Led by Greenville’s Edwin McCain and Sharp, each Songwriters concert brings a new guest singer-songwriter to the Peace Center for an intimate listening room experience in Genevieve’s theater lounge.
Jason White is the guest artist Friday. White describes his music as “American Hash,” a hodgepodge of the blues, country, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll. He’s had songs recorded by country artists Tim McGraw and Diamond Rio; alternative stylists Swan Dive and Liam Titcomb; soft-rocker Russell Hitchcock; string-band icons Old Crow Medicine Show; and the Muddy Magnolias.
Sharp met White at a music festival nearly 20 years ago. White had released “Shades of Gray,” and reps for McGraw heard “Red Rag Top” off the album. The country superstar recorded a cover of the song, which sparked controversy because the lyrics dealt with abortion and the emotional aftermath, that reached No. 5 on the charts.
“That was a game-changer for Jason,” Sharp said.
Sharp wears many musical hats. She has six solo releases and she produced McCain’s album “Mercy Bound.” She has had her songs recorded by The Dixie Chicks, Trisha Yearwood, Keb’ Mo,’ Cher, McCain, Art Garfunkel and Bonnie Raitt, an artist she listened to growing up. Raitt recorded three of Sharp’s songs on her 2005 release “Souls Alike.”
“I felt such a connection to her. Then, all these years later, by recording these songs, she tells me she also feels a connection to my music is so validating. It’s something that I have drawn on and used since, and that was in 2005,” Sharp said. “Through the years when I need a B-12 shot to the soul, I think, ‘Wait a minute. Bonnie chose your songs.’”
Sharp said the Songwriter Concerts provide unique listening experiences.
“You’re likely to hear a recognizable song, but from the person who wrote it, not the artist you probably heard singing it. You’ll hear the story behind it, and we always bring new stories out of each other,” Sharp said.
The two remaining concerts in the Songwriters Concert Series are:
Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp, Gary Burr and Georgia Middleton
Gary Burr is a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member who has written 14 No. 1 hits and has had songs recorded by LeAnn Rimes, Garth Brooks, Carole King, Ringo Starr, Reba McEntire and Faith Hill. Ricky Martin’s duet with Christina Aguilera on “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” hit No. 1 on the Latin charts and his collaboration on the platinum single “Before Your Love” by “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson topped the pop charts.
Georgia Middleman is an award-winning Nashville songwriter who has had songs recorded by Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Joe Nicols, Martina McBride, Sheila E., Radney Foster and Sharp. Middleman has sung backup for Carole King and Ringo Starr and has recorded five solo CDs of her own.
Together, they perform as the duo Middleman Burr and in the trio Blue Sky Riders with Kenny Loggins.
April 24, 8 p.m., An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp and Will Kimbrough
Will Kimbrough is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist deeply rooted in classic rock ‘n’ roll, old school country, gospel, traditional blues and folk music. His songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and others. He has played on dozens of albums by dozens of artists, including Buffett, Rodney Crowell, Snider and The Blind Boys of Alabama.
His production work most recently earned him the Blues Album of the Year at the 2019 Blues Awards in Memphis and Producer of the Year by the “Living Blues Magazine” Critics’ Poll.
Tickets to each Songwriters Concert are $75 each. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, visit peacecenter.org.