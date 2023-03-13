ABBEVILLE — Residents aren’t shy about complaining about the poor condition of North Main Street.
Improvements to waterlines in the area have resulted in bumpy rides for those who drive the road regularly. The complaints are normal, Mayor Trey Edwards said after an Abbeville City Council meeting.
“You’re going to have that. Progress is taking place,” he said. “Right now we’re at the mercy of the state to come through and pave it after all of our connections are made.”
Having to drive on the road in that condition every day can be annoying, City Manager Blake Stone said.
The project, which started in November, is on schedule, Stone said. Paving work should be underway by the summer, as long as no delays arise.
Work involves replacing the waterline from Court Square to Henry Street with ductile iron pipe. Stone said in an earlier interview the North Main Street line is one of the city’s oldest sections.
Officials expect the project will save the city about $2.5 million and increase water quality and pressure. Stone said American Rescue Plan funds and a grant from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority are funding the project.
Over the next several weeks, crews will to tie in houses to the waterline, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. Once the new line is in service, crews will repave areas of North Main Street affected by this project. Finally, the state Department of Transportation crews will completely repave North Main Street.
Road conditions also were on the mind of council members at Wednesday’s meeting as they approved a contract with Payne, McGinn and Cummings Inc. of Travelers Rest for completion of the Henry-Hillcrest Waterline Project. The company bid $547,550 for the project. Its bid was slightly more than half of bids presented by J&M Construction and Metra Industries. Stone said the figure represents a difference in the cost of materials. The price includes paving work.
In other business:
The city will seek designs for a new flag. Stone said he and council member Faye Thomas discussed the idea of a flag. Thomas said she thinks it would be a good idea to have something to present to people and families for their service to the city. Officials suggested using a contest to get design ideas.
The council had first reading of an ordinance involving the Bailey Bill, the measure that provides tax relief opportunities for rehabilitation of properties in the city’s historic district. Stone said the ordinance is a housekeeping measure. It clarifies language regarding final approvals and removes a final approval fee.
Council approved second reading of a measure to enter into a contract with Andrew Bagwell to sell city property for $4,100 upon completion of a survey of the property.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to clarify that the city manager can hire municipal clerks.
Emily Jones, a new police officer, was introduced to the council. Jones said she lives in Iva and has worked in law enforcement since 2012 as a dispatcher and a police officer in Pickens and Anderson counties.
Council members unanimously approved a design for the police department building. Two designs were presented. The favored design looks more modern. Council member Chris Crawford approved the increased visibility offered by the design.
A road closure on Trinity Street to accommodate a Holistic Expo scheduled for Sept. 23 was approved.
John Robert Alexander was reappointed to a three-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Sam Richey was appointed to a four-year term on the Historic Properties Protection Commission.
Council members approved first reading of an ordinance that would let the city enter into a agreement relating to the South Carolina Local revenue Services. It involves the state’s Insurance Tax Program, the Brokers Tax Program and the Telecommunications Tax Program.