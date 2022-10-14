Bob Walters, a 90-year-old retired Navy veteran, was among the veterans and first responders honored Thursday at the Patriots’ BBQ event hosted by state Rep. John McCravy at the Greenwood Farmers’ Market.
Bob Walters, a 90-year-old retired Navy veteran, was among the veterans and first responders honored Thursday at the Patriots’ BBQ event hosted by state Rep. John McCravy at the Greenwood Farmers’ Market.
S.C. Rep. Rep. John McCravy hosted the 2022 Patriots’ BBQ on Oct. 13, 2022.
Started in 2019 by state Rep. John McCravy, the Patriots’ BBQ gives a chance to highlight and pay respect to the people who put their lives on the line to serve the country and protect others.
“This is a great event, and these guys — they deserve every bit of it,” McCravy said. “We’ve had a great response every year. The first year we did it, we packed this spot.”
Before the barbecue dinner provided by Fat Daddy’s BBQ, a medical transport helicopter flew in to a nearby field at the Wilbanks Sports Complex. Families had the chance to climb into the helicopter and get a firsthand look, while inside the Farmers’ Market the guests buzzed with conversation.
After the Ware Shoals High School band played the national anthem and Boy Scout Troop 313 presented the colors, McCravy and state Sen. Billy Garrett welcomed the guests. State and local elected officials, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS staff lined the tables.
Each year, McCravy takes the chance to honor and recognize local heroes. Greenwood Police Department Sgt. Dan Cardarelli received a lifesaving award earlier this year for giving CPR to a 1-year-old child who had ingested opioids. Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange has spent a career saving lives, as has Self Regional Medical Center Emergency Room doctor Bruce Cook.
The following people were also recognized and honored for their service:
Department of Natural Resources diver Ethan Adair
Dyar Archibald, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Army Lt. Col. Jim Dominick
Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Fred Malone
Retired Sgt. Roland Temple
Bob Walters
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Joseph Como
Aside from paying respects, McCravy also announced he had set up a nonprofit to raise funds for a monument dedicated to fallen first responders. Former Greenwood County Sheriff Dan Wideman is heading the committee for the monument, and anyone seeking to donate send a check, payable to Patriots’ Barbecue for monument fund, to 1629 Bypass 72 NE, Greenwood, SC, 29649.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.