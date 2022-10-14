The third Patriots’ BBQ brought a crowd Thursday night to the Greenwood Farmers’ Market, all to honor local veterans and first responders.

Started in 2019 by state Rep. John McCravy, the Patriots’ BBQ gives a chance to highlight and pay respect to the people who put their lives on the line to serve the country and protect others.

