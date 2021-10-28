Greenwood is giving back to the first responders and public servants who work to keep residents safe with a free barbecue dinner open to all Tuesday.
State Rep. John McCravy and state Sen. Billy Garrett are co-hosting the second Patriots’ BBQ event. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood Farmer’s Market at 1610 Highway 72/221 E., guests can enjoy a free barbecue dinner and dessert from Fat Daddy’s BBQ and the company of local and state-level law enforcement, fire and EMS staff.
This is the second barbecue event McCravy has hosted in Greenwood to honor first responders. The first was in 2019, and 2020’s planned barbecue was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.
“Our first one was very successful,” McCravy said. “We had so many veterans and first responders come, and it was a great time of fellowship and to honor them.”
The idea first came to McCravy in the midst of public scrutiny and criticism of law enforcement. He said while the public often hears about abuses or scandals, the daily sacrifices and hard work of first responders can go unnoticed.
“We wanted to change the narrative and focus on what they do and the positive impact they have on our community every day,” he said.
McCravy invited special guests, including local law enforcement, EMS and firefighters. State Adjutant General R. Van McCarty attended the last barbecue, and McCravy said he’s an invited guest Tuesday. The state fire marshal, president of the S.C. Fraternal Order of Police, Highway Patrol officers, DNR officials, Department of Corrections staff and the commander of the state guard have all been invited.
“It’s a lot of work, but they also recognize the importance of it,” McCravy said.
The event has more sponsors and more helping hands this year, and McCravy said the Patriots’ BBQ Committee has been registered as a nonprofit to organize this event again in future years. He said guests can expect a good meal, music from the Ware Shoals High School Marching Band and the chance to meet these local and state veterans and first responders and get to know them personally.
“It’s going to be a great time, and we’re not going to let it run too long,” he said, “so we can all get home and watch the World Series.”