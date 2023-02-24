A scooter leaned against the front porch of one of the 12 cabins at Pathway Village on Thursday — a day earlier children played and laughed in the lawn outside their one-room home.

The dozen near-identical cabins are fully furnished and represent a safety and security the Greenwood Pathway House homelessness ministry wasn’t able to offer years ago.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags