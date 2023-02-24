A scooter leaned against the front porch of one of the 12 cabins at Pathway Village on Thursday — a day earlier children played and laughed in the lawn outside their one-room home.
The dozen near-identical cabins are fully furnished and represent a safety and security the Greenwood Pathway House homelessness ministry wasn’t able to offer years ago.
From July 2019 to June 2020, the Pathway House had to turn away 83 mothers, with a total of 193 children because they lacked the accommodations for families. Though the shelter now features a men’s shelter with 35 beds and a 16-bed women’s shelter with four of those beds intended for children, there were still parents that couldn’t be helped.
Fathers with children couldn’t find shelter there — the nonprofit doesn’t house children in the men’s shelter and can’t house men in the women’s shelter. Mothers with teen sons couldn’t be served, as their sons weren’t allowed to stay within the women’s shelter.
“I saw how many parents we were turning away,” said Anthony Price, executive director. “It almost becomes overwhelming when you see how many we’re turning away.”
In 2020, the nonprofit’s board wanted a plan to fix this. They studied other facilities, toured several, and began exploring the idea of building cottages. Other shelters built “tiny houses,” but they often served as federal Housing and Urban Development-funded housing. Price said what they wanted was a cluster of cottages that would serve as temporary housing while the ministry worked to help families overcome the trauma associated with homelessness, and helped get them the resources they need to secure housing of their own.
There wasn’t anything like that, anywhere they looked.
“I’m telling you, there’s nowhere in the Upstate for a father with children to go — nowhere,” Price said. “We are totally committed to getting them out of homelessness where they never go back into homelessness again.”
At Pathway House, the first 72 hours of intake for someone experiencing homelessness is to get them in and meet their basic needs. Guests have the chance to shower, get a meal, wash their clothes, and have a safe place to rest for those nights.
Once the crisis management stage is finished, staff ask clients if they want to stay. Some choose not to over the rules imposed by the Pathway House, but those who stay spend the next 90 days working on communication and life skills, professional skills, they get the documentation they need like ID cards, receive medical screenings and take work skills classes.
“We work on a lot of the things they need, a lot of that is taken care of in 90 days,” Price said. “After the 90 days, we work on the trauma. That’s often the root causes of homelessness.”
Using a developmental matrix and a trauma-based approach, the Pathway House works with other local nonprofits such as the Greater Greenwood United Ministry, Food Bank, Soup Kitchen, Meg’s House and others to help address factors like income, transportation, education and health for residents.
The end goal is always to help people step out of homelessness with the resources they need to support themselves.
“We were called by God to be his hands and feet on this earth,” said peter Manning, chairman of the Pathway House board, to the crowd of supporters at Thursday’s grand opening.
The Pathway House Foundation, formed last month using a single donor’s dollar-for-dollar promise to match up to $500,000 in donations to the foundation, is the mechanism to support the operations and growth of the village. Though there’s 12 cottages now, the utilities in place support up to 48.
A new Hub Building serves as the site of daily meals for all of the shelters, as well as a family recreation area. Price said in the future, they’ll look toward converting nearby fields into recreation areas for the children.
“It’s impressive, the cabins are comfortable, attractive and certainly cozy,” said Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates. “It’s a place where a family can feel safe and secure while receiving the services the Pathway House has to offer.”
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said he toured the site six months ago, but the passion palpable on Thursday was inspiring. He said it was beautiful to have such a safe place for families to build themselves up and overcome homelessness.
Jack Parham, a board member and a foundational figure in Greenwood’s nonprofit community, said he remembered ordering the first mattresses laid on a church’s floor to provide a cold weather shelter decades ago.
“All I can say is God is good, he does make dreams come true,” Parham said, stepping out of one of the cabins. “Greenwood is the only place in the world where something like this could happen, and I’ve traveled a lot of the world.”
But for Price, the gem of this whole experience has been seeing the soccer balls and scooters on the front porches of those cabins — evidence of children playing. When he approached a cabin Wednesday, children yelled his name and ran up to him to say hello.
“I think what we’re most excited about is to see the joy on kids’ and parents’ faces,” he said. “The kids want me to play football and soccer with them. To know that they’re safe and getting what they need, you know? It’s incredible.”