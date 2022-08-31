The Pathway Village carries on a dream that is more than 30 years old.
Two rows of tiny houses line property off Panola Avenue in Greenwood, along with a nearby hub building. The structures are part of a solution to counter homelessness in the Lakelands area.
Work started last year on a vacant lot next to the Pathway House office. The goal, according to Executive Director Anthony Price, is to provide housing and a facility to help families deal with trauma.
The plan is to provide up to 36 cottages for clients. For now, 12 cottages have been built, along with the hub facility, which has recently been named the Bowers-Rodgers Hub Building in honor of Dr. James Bowers and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Pearl Rodgers, who worked for years to address homelessness in the area, Price said.
The development is a work in progress. Columns for the hub building were installed last week. The interior is festooned with beams reaching up to the ceiling. Insulation peeks out from the walls and outlets for power and ceiling fans line the walls and the porch ceiling.
Where most people would see a half-finished building, Price sees an activity room for youths to do their homework, a space for tutoring for youths and adults, an area for children and adults to work on art therapy classes, a dining room for families to have meals and a space for a commercial kitchen.
It will be the hub of everything on the campus, he said. The hub building carries on the legacy of Bowers and the Rodgers.
That legacy begin more than 30 years ago when eight children were taken into protective custody by law enforcement, according to Chuck Taylor, chief of staff at Pathway House. More than 35 other youths had been subjected to the same process in the first six weeks of 1989.
“That really hit me forcibly,” Taylor said. “Everybody talks about problems now, but then there were 30-odd children in a bad situation because the system couldn’t accommodate that many kids.”
A mission coordinator with First Baptist Church placed an appeal in a newsletter urging members to consider sponsoring a home for children in distress.
Members and others in the community scrambled by attending grant-writing workshops, visiting a program in Spartanburg, and exploring licensing requirements. A house was donated by the Rodgers, along with Bowers, the church’s pastor emeritus.
“The miraculous thing is in 1989 it happened in two months,” Taylor said. “That’s what happens when you work together.”
The Bowers-Rodgers Home Foundation closed its doors in 2021. Pathway House officials determined the village aligned with the spirit of the Bower-Rogers Foundation Board, and chose to name the hub center for the group.
The Bowers Rodgers Board released a statement: “It is with great pleasure that we assist with funding of this project for Pathway House. Since the Bowers Rodgers Home closed last year, we have assisted many local nonprofits by liquidating the remaining assets of our organization and distributing those funds.
“While it saddens us to have to close our shelter for children after 22 years, it brings us great joy to be able to provide financial assistance for organizations such as Pathway House. This gift and naming opportunity allows the ‘Bowers Rodgers’ name and mission to continue. We appreciate the work of Pathway House and pray for continued success of helping less fortunate families to get back on their feet.”
Pictures of Bowers and the Rodgers will be displayed at the building once it is finished.
Finishing the village will take time. The opening date was originally in May, but supply chain difficulties have stymied progress, just like other developments.
One of the recent holdups was a lack of piping for the fire sprinkler systems, Price said. Delivery of kitchen equipment and electrical gear also has been delayed.
On Monday, the development was empty. Price indicated construction crews had done as much as they could and likely moved on to other projects.
Once the piping is installed, work can move on. Price said work is expected to continue either this week or next week. Then the drywall will go up and work can continue to electrical and utility hookups. After that, hiring of staff for the village, such as on-site managers, can proceed.
A grand opening for the village is expected within 60-90 days, he said.
Twelve cottages in two rows of six have been erected. Boards line the front of the cottages to mark out where concrete will be poured for sidewalks. The cottages are designed to accommodate a single parent and up to four children. Price said the cottages will double the number of beds Pathway House provides. That’s a huge jump for any organization.
The cottages contain no frills. They provide room for seats and bunk beds, a small sink area and a bathroom. The goal is to provide a safe space while residents socialize in and around the hub center.
The original plan for the village is for 36 cottages. Price said plans now are to develop a ball field and playground before providing more cottages.
Living in the women’s shelter is like living in a motel, he said. Children often are told to stay quiet and don’t run around.
“It’s important to have a place for kids to be kids,” Price said.
Supporters are arranging to deliver rocking chairs for the hub center so parents will be able to keep an eye on them after meals or while waiting for their clothes to be washed in the hub’s laundry room.
The village is designed to not only provide temporary housing, but also to provide programs to help adults and children deal with trauma that led them to homelessness.
The need is real. The problem is every month, Pathway House turns away 14 families and 33 children because it has nowhere for them to go, Price said. Pathway House has tracked families who were turned away over a three-year period, so officials have a good idea of the number of families that need help.
“We basically could have filled that village every month with those we had to turn away,” he said.
Men’s and women’s shelters in the area are already full, he said. That has been the case for several weeks. Price said he expects the village to be filled within two to three weeks.
When shelters are full, people have to consider other options. Taylor said he knows fathers and their children are sleeping in tents in the county. Unlike shelters that take in women with children, there are no places for fathers with children to go.
Homeless people on average can be homeless up to 109 days, but a single-parent family averages 340 days without a home, Taylor said.
You can see a person with a backpack on side of the road and think they’re probably homeless, he said. People don’t see a mother with children who is living with relatives or friends.
Sometimes parents hide from the Department of Social Services because they don’t want their children taken from them. Price said he knows of two hotels in Greenwood where school buses stop by to pick up children.
The village will be the only organization in the Upstate that will be able to take in fathers with children. Families will be able to live in the village for up to a year. That time will be spent working with them to address problems that led them into homelessness. Price said the goal is for parents to get jobs and for the families to move into their own living quarters.
Progress is evident when you know where to look. While walking to the village, Price greeted a few men who stood outside the thrift store. He said they are former clients who got jobs and moved into their own homes. They returned to volunteer with Pathway House.
People’s investment will help children, he said. Keeping families intact is in the best interest of children. If the village can help parents be better parents and keep the family intact, that’s in everyone’s best interest.
The village has sparked interest. Price said representatives of up to nine organizations have already looked at the village and what Pathway House is doing.
This is an area where Greenwood is ahead of everybody else, Price said, noting the work done to address trauma. Part of the challenge is being the first group to do something. They can’t talk to people about what they are doing.
Historically, places have responded to symptoms, such as putting a roof over people’s heads and giving them something to eat. It makes you comfortable with homelessness, but it doesn’t get people out of homelessness, Taylor said.
Greenwood is an extraordinarily engaged community, he said, with even major donors wanting to be physically involved.
“When people see needs, they respond proactively,” he said. “I don’t think you see that in every community.”