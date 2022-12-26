A lazy Saturday morning at a Pathway House facility sees men relax in chairs, talk or watch television.
The atmosphere is quiet and relaxed, but the most important thing is warmth. Temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday night.
That is the coldest the weather has been in a long time, volunteer William Landers said. When the temperature drops to 40 degrees or below, Pathway House opens a facility for use as a cold weather shelter. It also works with Main Street Baptist Church to keep men out of the cold. Landers visited the church Friday night for a program celebrating recovery.
Hours for the cold weather facility, which also provides showers and food for dinner and breakfast, are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. About 10 men milled around the facility Saturday morning.
While several clients took advantage of the warmth, Landers and resident supervisor Cedric Elmore Sr. noted only one new person showed up. Since COVID-19, few people have shown up at the cold weather shelter.
People can check in during the morning every business day for a place in the cold weather shelter, he said.
On Friday night, the facility had a full house of 32 men, Elmore said. On Thursday night, the count was 22. He said families tend to take in relatives or friends for Thanksgiving and Christmas when things get cold.
“I didn’t want help until I wanted help,” Elmore said. Some people get sick and tired of being sick and tired. Others just want to get warm and go back to their life.
A lot of people face trauma and some deal with it through drugs and alcohol, he said. Pathway House is more than a shelter — it’s a homeless ministry.
Elmore said he had just finished a counseling session with a client. Landers said he visits the facility to be with his “other family.” Sometimes, all he does is just listen.
“I do not know where I’d be if not for Pathway House,” Landers said. With its help, he got his own apartment and a vehicle that is occasionally used for client pickups. He works with Pathway House because of the help he got.
Next April will be five years clean for Landers; for Elmore, April will mark four years.
“I couldn’t have done it without Jesus,” they agreed with Landers adding “and being around positive people.”
“Trust in God. He’ll take care of you,” Landers said.
The most frantic activity in the building was in the kitchen where lunch was being prepared. Rex Turner transferred a pan of rapidly boiling eggs to the kitchen sink for a cold soak. The shock in temperature makes it easier to peel the eggs, he said.
Outside, two men were unfastening the seat of a white moped to get access to the engine. The owner was concerned about its idling speed. Sure enough, the engine idled to a dull throb and then died. The cold hampered progress as he noted he had trouble feeling his thumb. The owner said he is in a good place and feels better now. He gave thanks to Pathway House.
It offers a lot of resources, but a person has to put in the effort, he said.
