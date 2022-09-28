MOUNT CARMEL
This no-stoplight community in rural McCormick County is offering a taste of the world to hungry people.
That’s because Mount Carmel Cafe co-owner and chef Raymond George has a world of culinary experience.
George, who grew up in New Jersey, got his passion for cooking from his grandmother.
“When I was a little kid, I helped my grandmother in the kitchen, and my grandmother was the one who influenced me into cooking,” said George, who is partners with his wife, Becky, and furniture store owner Wes McAllister. “When I got a little older, I started working in restaurants. I liked it, so I decided I wanted to go to chef school.”
George’s grandmother encouraged him to go to Johnson and Wales University, in Providence, Rhode Island, to earn a culinary degree. He later interned with celebrity chefs Emeril Lagassé, in New Orleans, and Bobby Flay, in New York. Flay helped George get a job at Tavern on the Green in New York when he completed his internship.
“I got to see different cultures and different cooking styles,” George said. “My idea was to put my twist on it from all my knowledge, from Jersey and working in different places, to here. I grew up on the Jersey shore. That’s what I wanted to bring here. I was very careful about my menu and how I wanted to present it.”
George’s grandmother was German, so there was an international influence to his cooking. He said she gave him his drive and passion.
“She always told me that, whatever I do, always put your passion and your heart into it,” George said. “People are going to appreciate it more and enjoy it more.”
George also helped his mother cook, especially around the holidays.
“It was a big family,” George said. “I was the potato peeler. But it was fun. I got to mash the potatoes. It was nice.”
George moved from New Jersey to Myrtle Beach in 1999, spending 15 years there before moving to Stockbridge, Georgia. He and his wife began talking with McAllister about the opportunity in Mount Carmel.
“We got talking, and he said he’d like me to come here and make a difference,” George said.
The chef said he and his wife have warmed up to rural South Carolina living. October will mark their two-year anniversary at the cafe.
“Back home in Jersey, if you needed to go somewhere, you weren’t going 40 or 50 minutes to go to Walmart,” he said. “You just made a right and you were there. But it’s growing on us. It’s a different culture. I didn’t grow up in the country.”
And the community has warmed up to him.
“We’ve got customers who come twice a day,” George said. “We get big groups from Savannah Lakes.”
The secret, he said, is 100% fresh food and the right seasonings.
“We do sell a lot of fish: catfish, shrimp, grouper, tuna,” George said. “It blows my mind. If we have any left over, I make soups. We make our soups from scratch. We do everything fresh, and we take pride in it.”
George said his passion is fueled by seeing people enjoying his food.
“It gives me the fire,” he said. “I come here every day with a passion.”
He said the toughest thing is that “nobody wants to work.” He needs help in the kitchen and in the front of the restaurant.
Soon, George is going to try something new, cooking his lasagna and meatloaf and then freezing it to sell to customers who want to enjoy his meals at their homes.