The best way to honor heroes is to be one.
That’s the hope behind Lights on Main in Hodges. It is one of several free events scheduled to honor firefighters, law enforcement officials and first responders on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. Health care workers fighting the pandemic also will be honored.
In 2019, the town started Lights on Main and it has a lot of reasons to continue, said Tami Baber, Hodges town clerk. The town had fire, EMS, police presence and brought in firetrucks from surrounding communities and counties and lined them along Main Street.
The result was a light show. Baber said the musical light show tribute will feature the vehicles when they hit their lights right at 9:11 p.m. She said the town hopes to have vehicles from all departments in the area.
“We will light up Main Street, literally,” Chief Jim Baber of the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, said. “Two years ago, it went over extremely well. It made your hair stand up.”
Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m., Tami said. Vendors will provide food, arts and crafts, and there will be an antique car show. Musical entertainment will include Jack Roper and The Weatherman Band, Luke Smith, Sprouse & Brock, Surrender Cobra and more.
John Carter of Ninety Six will display Engine 7, which was assigned to Manhattan. It was reassigned to a station that lost a vehicle in the 9/11 attack.
Another goal of the event is to increase volunteerism.
“Our main focus for the fire department is it’s a fire demo,” Baber said. “We will will have different activities from 1 to 7 p.m. The department will provide demonstrations on tools, skills, and present a rope rescue, auto extrication and small fire attacks on a mobile smoke building where firefighters will show different ways to extinguish blazes.
The Hodges department also will display a newly enhanced truck to use for medical calls and supplied with technical rescue equipment. This will show people where their donations are going, Baber said.
The department is 100% a volunteer fire department, Baber said. Volunteers are needed at stations across the county. Departments can use people in firefighting, administration or even station maintenance and food prep. Applications and literature about training will be available at the festival.
There is always a spot at a volunteer fire department, said Damon Norman, the fire chief with the Ninety Six Fire Department. It’s not all running into burning buildings like you see on television.
Norman said he started his career when he was 19. He liked the volunteer fire department, but never saw himself as a part of it.
He took a class and fell in love with it. The class was something new, he said. It was a challenge and gave him a purpose, which is something many 18- or 19-year-old people need.
“Now I can’t imagine living without it,” Norman said.
Classes are Tuesday evenings at most fire stations, Norman and Baber said. Norman added that Piedmont Technical College is offering classes for firefighting and EMS.
There are a million opportunities coming to the area, he said.
Other events in the region include:
A 9/11 Memorial Walk presented by the Ware Shoals Fire Department. Chief Rodney Boyter said the free event will begin at 8:46 a.m., the same time when the first hijacked airplane hit the first tower of the World Trade Center.
The event, which will honor Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties’ fire and law enforcement officials, will start at the front lawn of Ware Shoals High School, 56 S. Greenwood Ave. It will be a loop, with participants walking to town square and back. State Sen. Mike Gambrell will speak, then have a moment of silence, Boyter said. The department will present an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1128 S. Greenwood Ave.
Plans are being developed for a memorial service at Honea Path Fire Department, said Fire Chief James Smith. It will be at 9 a.m. at Fire EMS Station No. 1 on North Shirley Ave., and will feature political figures and retired service people as speakers.
People interested in helping with Lights on Main can contact Tami Baber at the Hodges Town Hall at 864-374-3111.