McCormick County has begun addressing housing needs with plans to develop upscale apartments.
The county entered into a public-private partnership with Brennan Works to repurpose the old administration building along East Augusta Street into apartments for up to 10 tenants.
The facility is located in an “Opportunity Zone,” which offers tax incentives to investors, McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said.
In addition, at the recent McCormick County Council meeting, the county approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 20 acres to Water Toy Storage, to be used for the construction of a boat-storing facility. The company offered to pay $10,000 per acre, “which will be a substantial economic development project generating tax revenues,” Stephens said.
The sale of the property is subject to final approval by McCormick County Council after three readings and a public hearing Feb. 16.