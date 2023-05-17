Some people in Abbeville County will have to travel farther to exercise with the end of a partnership between the YMCA and Abbeville Area Medical Center.
The medical center announced the YMCA branch at its wellness center will close June 9. The partnership kicked off in March 2022. Part of the space was devoted to the YMCA while the rest was for rehabilitation services.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s not a negative thing,” said Brian Harlan, CEO of Lakelands Region YMCA. “It’s a positive that the hospital’s physical therapy section is growing.”
“I don’t want to look at it as a failure,” he said. The center helped the YMCA gain ideas of what to do better, Harlan said. “It’s exciting that the hospital is growing, that they need space to serve their patients. That’s part of what made me feel more comfortable about the decision.”
“We did not expect our rehabilitation services to see such significant growth in such a short period of time, so the timing of this decision was mutually beneficial,” Rod Boula, AAMC’s CEO, said in a news release.
Abbeville still has a need for health and wellness programs. Most members at the Abbeville center understand the decision. There might be other opportunities, although Harlan said the YMCA has no Abbeville properties in mind for a new center.
“I have nothing but great things to say about the team over at AAMC,” he said. “We just need a little more growth in our membership.” Harlan declined to share membership numbers beyond saying that they weren’t far off expectations and that the YMCA has to attract more people.
Most of the equipment at the Abbeville center was owned by AAMC. Harlan said if the YMCA establishes a new center, it will upgrade the equipment.
YMCA members can continue membership at any Lakelands YMCA center through the end of the year. Beginning Jan. 1, members of the Abbeville center will transition to the Greenwood YMCA rate, according to the AAMC news release. Members who paid in advance can request a prorated refund or continue their membership.
“Our partnership with them, I value it,” Harlan said. The YMCA and medical center still have programs they can work together on, he said, such as Livestrong Foundation programs to help fight cancer.
Shuttering of the center does not affect the YMCA’s after-school or child development programs at Westwood Elementary and Long Cane Primary schools. Harlan said some space is available in Abbeville’s infant to 3K and after-school programs. In Laurens County, the YMCA has a waiting list through December.
Students are being sought for the YMCA’s summer camping programs in Abbeville and Greenwood School District 50.
