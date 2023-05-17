YMCA1
Buy Now

Terry Ricketts works out on one of the elliptical machines at Abbeville Area Medical Center’s wellness center shortly before the partnership between the YMCA and AAMC was established.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Some people in Abbeville County will have to travel farther to exercise with the end of a partnership between the YMCA and Abbeville Area Medical Center.

The medical center announced the YMCA branch at its wellness center will close June 9. The partnership kicked off in March 2022. Part of the space was devoted to the YMCA while the rest was for rehabilitation services.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.