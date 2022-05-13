Patricia Partlow wanted to be the model citizen — and to inspire others to embrace that ethic.
For her, that meant standing up when others remain seated. It meant inspiring people to care about their neighbors.
“She was someone who wanted to make her community better,” said Mario Partlow, her son.
“She wanted to do what she could to try and steer the new generation down a new path,” added her daughter, Shantell Partlow.
After years of medical issues, Greenwood City Councilwoman Patricia Partlow died Wednesday of complications following a routine surgery. She was 57.
Only two years into her term on city council, Partlow ran for the Ward 2 seat in 2020 to fill the seat left vacant after Linda Edwards died following her own health struggles. There will be a special election to fill the Ward 2 seat on Aug. 9, with filing opening at noon June 14 and closing at 5 p.m. June 24.
Council member Betty Boles, who sat beside Partlow at each city council meeting, said she was always impressed by Partlow’s dedication. Even when she wasn’t feeling well, she’d work hard to get to meetings and ask critical questions on city business. That takes true passion, Boles said; she pressed on for her constituents even when she wasn’t feeling well.
“I really thoroughly have enjoyed getting to know her over these past years. She came in with very ambitious ideas for her ward,” Boles said.
On Monday night, Boles spoke with Partlow over the phone. They talked about city business, then briefly talked about her upcoming procedure.
“She was in the best spirits — she sounded so good and energetic,” Boles said. “Tricia fit in with council very well. She came in with her own ideas and her own perspectives. She wasn’t a rubber stamp person.”
Before her time on council, Partlow studied criminal justice at Benedict College and surgical technology at Piedmont Technical College. A native of Greenwood, she left home while serving in the U.S. Army for 13 years. She traveled the world, but came back home and became a radio personality on 1090 AM and 1450 AM, where she became friends with Anne Eller.
Eller said Partlow was always uplifting. She ran a gospel show Sunday afternoons — Partlow favored gospel quartets, saying Greenwood was crazy for them, Eller remembered. She’d drop inspiring messages between songs, share interesting tidbits and give shout-outs for community birthdays.
“I think she was one of the few that really looked at the details,” Eller said of Partlow.
During her radio broadcast Thursday, Eller paid tribute to her friend. She said she was devastated and heartbroken, but knew Partlow never let her illness slow her down. She always came in eager to share with her community, and Eller said Greenwood will acutely feel the loss of her voice on council.
“She was an immensely brave person; brave from the standpoint of standing up when others would just sit down,” Eller said. “I will miss having your tenacious spirit there, and I know city council will too.”
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said even knowing she had health troubles, Partlow’s death came as a surprise. He said she was lost too soon, and mourned the chance to get to know her better and learn more about the perspective she brought to council.
“There would be some times at council meetings where I’d ask her how she’s doing,” said Councilman Johnathan Bass. “She fought a strong fight. She didn’t let her illness stop her from performing her duties for council. We’re going to miss her.”
Council member Nikki Hutto met Partlow when she was elected to city council.
“She was very devoted to her community, and very accessible and adept at meeting with constituents,” she said. “She was very dedicated to young people and improving the quality of life for certain neighborhoods.”
While Partlow had a love for her community, her heart was with her grandson, Tabias. Shantell said Partlow spent almost every day with Tabias, sometimes taking him to city council meetings. Boles said she joked with Partlow that she was training him early to run for city council some day.
“She was tired of being sick,” Shantell said, “and she was at peace with what happened.”