Newly elected Greenwood City Councilwoman Patricia Partlow took the oath of office Monday. She represents Ward 2.
“You’ve got big shoes to fill,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “We will give you the crash course in city council.”
Partlow will complete the unexpired term of Linda Edwards, who died last year. Partlow defeated Marcial Renee Rapp Little in an election in December.
During the meeting, council voted unanimously to de-annex a portion of property at 3600 Old Laurens Road.
“CPW is requesting that the city council agree to de-annex a portion of the city pond property to allow them to market the property for industrial development,” City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
She said with the shift in economic development it seems like the right time to proceed with this request. She said state law only allows city-owned property to be de-annexed but counsel for city council and CPW agreed that since CPW is an agency of the city, it can proceed with de-annexation.
“Economic development is still something that we want to promote in Greenwood,” CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said.
Meredith said it is hard to market the property within the city limits. He said many consultants will not even look at the property if it is in a city.
Smith said the city appreciates the relationship with CPW.
“We don’t de-annex for just anybody,” Smith said. “Y’all are special.”
Council also voted to allow the city’s police department to accept a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Maj. Mitchell McAllister with the Greenwood Police Department said the department was bringing back COPS – Community Oriented Police Program. He said the program was successful more than 19 years ago.
“It worked,” McAllister said. “We want to get back to doing it.”
McAllister said it was the first time the department had applied for the grant. The grant would allow the police department to acquire 4 IFORCE custom patrol bikes for $9,254.18.