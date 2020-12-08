Both candidates for the Greenwood City Council Ward 2 seat took part in a question-and-answer session during the Greenwood County Democratic Party’s virtual breakfast meeting Saturday.
“My community has seen a lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of loss,” Patricia Partlow said. “I realized that I just can’t talk about change, but I had to be that catalyst for change.”
Partlow said her platform is about bridging gaps.
“It’s time to get to the root of our problems,” Partlow said.
Marcial Little is also a candidate for Ward 2.
“Over the years, I have been a participant and a person who is trying to make the community better,” Little said.
Little said she has been active in the community for years. She said she started a summer program for children in her community and also a litter patrol.
“I want to see that we get equal quality of life for all citizens in that area,” Little said.
She said she wants to see roads get fixed and parks improved. Little also said she wants to work on the relationship between the police department and the community, with increased police patrols and a reduction in gun violence.
Little said she wants to work on getting jobs and more funding for the communities in Ward 2. She also wants to see more community programs and summer programs for kids.
Neither candidate has been elected to public office before.
“I’m not a career politicians, but I am a career helper,” Partlow said. “I believe in helping where I can.”
One of her priorities for Ward 2 is to conduct quarterly community meetings and to get everyone in the ward registered to vote, she said.
Safe havens for the elderly because they are afraid to live in their own homes is also a problem in the community, Partlow said.
Interviewer Michael Gaskins, executive director of Greenwood County First Steps, asked Partlow about her views on mental health in relation to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“One thing especially for the African American community: we have to get away from the thought that seeking mental health is taboo,” Partlow said. “It is not.”
The special election to fill the council position, vacated with the death of Linda Edwards who served Ward 2 for more than two decades, is Dec. 22.
Three precincts will vote at the same location. Pebble Stone Way, New Market and Marshall Oaks will all vote at Mathews Elementary School for this election only.
The precincts and changes for some locations are as follows:
Loblolly Pines 001 – United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St.
Bee’s Ferry 002 – American Legion Post 224, 1310 Cambridge Ave. E.
Ashley River Run 005 – old Rugs of Distinction building, 314 Main St.
Pebble Stone Way 008 – Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
New Market 026 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Marshall Oaks 043 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Only registered voters living in Ward 2 are eligible to vote in this election. Absentee voting is underway.