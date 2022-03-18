Two incumbents filed Friday to run in the June primary elections.
Filing opened Wednesday for the June primary elections, with several local offices up for grabs including the Greenwood County Council seats for Districts 1, 2, and 3, along with the state House of Representatives seats for Districts 12, 13 and 14. A probate judge seat is also up for election.
Friday saw Rep. Anne Parks file to run again as the Democratic contender for state House of Representatives District 12. Parks has represented District 12 for about 24 years, and she said she’s asking her constituents to give her another term serving them at the State House.
“People in the district, as long as I’ve been there, most of them know how I think about things,” she said.
Parks, 67, said she’s concerned about children left behind in the instability of virtual learning from COVID-19 and wants to ensure they get the quality education they deserve.
“Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to serve them, and I hope they will give me another chance to continue serving,” she said.
Greenwood Probate Judge Travis Moore also filed to run for reelection. First elected in 2010, the 54-year-old Moore said he thinks there’s more to do with the position.
“I just really enjoy the work that I do,” he said. “I feel like there’s still a lot to add.”
As probate judge, Moore said he handles guardianships and conservatorships that help protect vulnerable adults, as well as programs dealing with mental health and chemical dependencies. He also handles drug and veteran court matters.
Filing for these partisan races is open until noon March 30, and the primary election will be June 14. A runoff, if needed, will be on June 28. Filing for nonpartisan races, including municipal elections and the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees race will be in August.
The following people filed earlier to run in local races:
Teresa Griffin, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 1
Chip Oncken, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 1
Johanna Bishop, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Melissa Spencer, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Stewart Jones, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
Joe Benson, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
John McCravy, Republican, House of Representatives District 13
