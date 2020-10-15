Three candidates will be on the ballot for the South Carolina House District 12 election. The district covers parts of Greenwood and McCormick counties.
Rep. Anne Parks, the Democratic nominee, has represented this district for more than 20 years. She said she is running again because she has unfinished business.
“There are still some things I would like to see done, particularly in education,” Parks said. “Our teachers need a raise.”
Parks said she wants to see smaller class sizes.
“If you have 30 students in one class, it gives very little time to focus on each individual student,” Parks said.
James Pearman, the Republican nominee, said he thinks teacher pay is low and wants to work on better pay and better funding for teachers.
Robbie Bryant, the Green Party nominee, said schools overemphasize testing.
“We should have trade schools,” Bryant said.
On the economy, Bryant said the state should decriminalize and tax the sale of cannabis and hemp, which he said would grow tax revenue.
He also supports better transportation for the state.
“I think high-speed rail would put South Carolina out front,” Bryant said.
Pearman said he is a proponent of giving incentives and tax breaks for businesses.
“I’m for lower taxes, Pearman said.
Parks agreed.
“I think that with less taxes, people have more money to spend,” Parks said. “The only way to bolster the economy is to lower taxes.”
She said it is a two-way street because the state also needs taxes to operate.
Parks is not a fan of the Heritage Act.
“I really don’t like the Heritage Act,” Parks said.
She said it should be a local issue and not a state issue.
“What is good for Greenville is not necessarily good for Greenwood,” Parks said.
Pearman said he wasn’t as familiar with the Heritage Act but he did offer his views on monuments.
“I don’t think we should tear down our history,” Pearman said.
Bryant also was not familiar with the Act but he said that finding a middle ground was key for this issue.
Parks, 65, is a Greenwood native. She said her family has lived in the area since 1935. A graduate of Greenwood High School, she received a bachelor’s degree from Johnson C. Smith University and also attended Gupton Jones School of Mortuary.
Parks has worked in the mortuary business since she was young — she actually grew up above a mortuary. She attends Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
Pearman, 50, has lived in Greenwood for three years. Born in Humble, Texas, he and his wife own a small business in Greenwood renovating houses and renting them out.
Pearman has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural mechanism from Sam Houston State and another bachelor’s degree in business management, marketing and related services from Friends University. He is married to Ruth.
Bryant, 67, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has lived in Greenwood at three different points in his life. He and his wife, Rebecca Hartman, moved back to Greenwood in August 2017.
Bryant is a retired professional musician who has worked as a songwriter, composer, musician and teacher.
The general election is set for Nov. 3.