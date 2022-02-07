Break out the proton packs and the 1967 Chevy Impala. There are ghosts to find.
The Paranormal Society of Savannah is still coming to Abbeville to offer classes on the paranormal and to look into claims of spirited activities. A Facebook post regarding cancellation of an Abbeville event set for Feb. 18-19 refers to another group, said member Patrick Welsh.
His program, set for Saturday, is still on, he said.
Goals include teaching people how to get answers, explaining the basic equipment, conducting safe investigations and mistakes to avoid. Lessons also involve professionalism, such as getting permission to go on to property.
Investigative efforts are free. The class costs $20. The class is scheduled for 12:30-5 p.m. at the Belmont Inn.
Paranormal activity covers anything that can’t be explained, such as supernatural phenomena, ghost activity and poltergeists, Welsh said for a previous story.
“We try to make it fun,” he said. “We try to offer something no one else is offering.”
Interest in the classes has been overwhelming, Welsh said.
“A lot of people have sent stories about Abbeville area, which I think is great,” Welsh said. The team will try to hit up some of those places while in the area. Sites include a church and cemetery, and the Opera House and a museum.
The Society usually has classes open to about 50 people. Abbeville’s class has expanded to about 60, he said.
Some people have said the class is a Valentine’s Day gift for a wife, or a Christmas present for a husband, Welsh said.
As of a result of the response, the team hopes to return. If so, members might invite workshop attendees to come along, he said.
Team members have probably worked on nearly 16 investigations recently. They visited Bluffton and several places in Savannah, he said. At one place, an attendee was skeptical and making fun of paranormal experiences. After several warnings about not provoking a ghost, he got a scratch on his back.
He is a firm believer now, Welsh said. Team members got a picture of the scratch. In another investigation, one of team members woke up from a night in a haunted hotel, the River Street Inn, to see several bite marks on her arm.
They don’t know what made bite marks, he said.
