Paralympian Parker Egbert was the recipient of a surprise proclamation from the city of Greenwood on Friday during a pep rally at Emerald High School.
Egbert went to Tokyo in August to participate in the Paralympics.
He didn’t win any medals, but was still cheered on by the school Friday when honored for his achievements.
Parker’s mother, Laura Egbert, said a lot of swimmers who don’t receive medals return home and think they’ve disappointed their communities.
“I think that’s kind of how he felt. Granted, he was the youngest on the team and you’ve kind of got to get used to the whole Olympics before you can really go in there and get some medals and stuff like that,” she said.
She said people have come up to her saying “Oh, we’re so proud of Parker,” when they were thinking “Oh shoot, maybe he didn’t perform like he was expected.”
Parker was given a copy of the proclamation by Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith. The proclamation declared Aug. 13, 2021 as Parker Egbert Day.
“Mr. Egbert is an inspiration to all and is a source of pride especially to all whom are blessed to partake in the love and special journey that is autism,” the proclamation reads.
Parker’s teacher, Laura Padgett, instructor of work readiness at Emerald, said she can speak for every teacher who has taught Parker in saying they’re beyond proud.
“I mean, it is just amazing what he has done and the hard work he has put in. I mean, we have all seen how hard he has worked and it’s just awesome to see what he’s been able to accomplish,” she said.
Emerald Principal Jamie Blount said it means a lot that the community would want to invest in Parker and express their pride in what he’s done.