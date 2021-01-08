NINETY SIX — A golf cart with a “Happy Birthday” sign led about a dozen cars in a parade for Virginia Timmerman’s 103rd birthday. The Ninety Six native waved to cars as they honked and sent their best wishes, safely social distancing in their cars.
“One hundred and three is pretty good,” Mickey Goodman said. “I’ve known Virginia for close to 70 years.”
Timmerman attended Cambridge United Methodist Church until the past year when the novel coronavirus made it unsafe to gather. She also sang in her church’s choir until she was 100.
The marquee at the Ninety Six Visitors Center displayed birthday wishes for Timmerman.
“I’m flabbergasted,” she said. “I didn’t know about any of this.”
The parade was organized by her family, friends and fellow churchgoers. Wanda Corley, Timmerman’s daughter, said she couldn’t ask for a better mom.
“She’s wonderful and amazing,” Corley said.