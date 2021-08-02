While some worked from home, Mary Moss was still working from the homestead.
Big Oaks Rescue Farm, a nonprofit founded by Joseph Mann in 2007 and under Moss’ leadership since Mann’s passing in 2016, only saw more animals flood their fields during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are losing their jobs, calling me saying they can’t take care of them anymore,” Moss said. “I mean people are bringing me chickens and ducks. I’ve got probably 25 chickens people have just dropped off.”
Big Oaks has always handled farm animals — horses, goats, donkeys, sheep, pigs and the like are frequent tenants in the farm’s stables and pastures. Moss’ job is to take these often sickly, underweight and emaciated animals and nurse them back to health with the help of her dedicated volunteers and helpers.
About three months ago, though, she noticed an uptick in animals being dropped off, as well as ones she and others spotted living in neglectful conditions. Her populations rose, now caring for about 50 horses and 25-30 donkeys.
“Joe’s mission was to help any animal in need, whether that be a pig or chicken or a cow,” Moss said. “I’ve loved animals all my life. My passion is to be there for animals like Joe did.”
She rehabilitates the animals and adopts them out. There’s an 81-year-old woman in Lexington County waiting on a horse named Zeke. Zeke came to Moss so underweight his vertebrae and ribs were showing, but he’s put on weight over time. It takes a while for horses to get back to a healthy weight, but Moss said Zeke has shown great progress.
“If you just listen, they will tell you what the problem is,” she said. “I listen and I watch how they eat, watch what they do.”
An animal shying away from gentle touches to their face might have a toothache for some reason, and it prompts Moss to call a veterinary dentist. They might reject feed or have trouble eating, indicating a digestive issue. Many come to her scared by trauma or poorly socialized because of time spent isolated from other animals, so she watches to see what animals on the farm they pair up with and makes sure to give them access to their friends.
Moss’ day starts at 6 a.m., when she and others put feed out, set up the stalls in the barn and bring horses in off the pastures. It takes three to four hours to feed all the animals, then it’s time to clean the stalls, lay out hay and fill basins with clean water. Moss tries to get off the farm by a3 p.m., but that doesn’t always happen.
Thankfully, she has volunteers and friends she can count on for help.
Lauren Young started working on the farm when she was 17. She’s 19 now, but when she started she had just graduated high school.
“I didn’t have a job and I was bored. I got tired of sitting around on the couch,” she said. “I just always loved horses and farm animals, and I loved looking after them.”
Young took quickly to learning the animals’ unique behaviors and was surprised by how important medical knowledge was around the farm. Each animal has their own medical needs and complications unique to each species and breed.
“I’m already planning on having my own farm and training my own horses,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from Mary.”
Tabatha Thompson and her fiance moved to the area, and she got involved in February. Each animal has their own personality, which appealed to Thompson — it’s an environment to connect with these animals and care for them.
“I’d never been around farm animals or anything,” she said. “I like being out here, it’s just calming.”
Moss wouldn’t ask her helpers to do anything she wouldn’t do. Despite the protests of one of her closest volunteers, she said she still rides horses on the farm, too.
“My daddy used to say ‘If I let Mary, she’d have every animal in the world in this house,’” Moss said. “I taught myself to ride horses, taught myself to care for horses. I really only asked for one, but God said you get what you wanted.”
Besides the added workload of taking in more animals, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the cost of running the farm. With fuel prices up, companies that sell and deliver bags of feed have raised their prices to match. What three months ago cost $17 per bag of feed she said is now up to $21 per bag.
“The price of diesel is above $3, and then you’ve got the farmers cutting the hay, so hay prices have gone up,” she said. “I pray every day that something gives, so we can get some relief.”
But these animals need a place to go — Moss said she can’t just turn them loose or let them starve to death. To manage the costs, she said she’s had to sometimes ration food; healthier animals get slightly less so that underweight animals can get a heartier share. It’s a balancing act, she said, but each animal gets the love and care it needs.
She doesn’t typically get discounts for veterinary services, although a few groups she works with offer some help with their pricing. Every adoption fee and donation made to Big Oaks goes to providing and caring for the animals, she said. Not every animal has a happy ending, however; Moss said she had a young goat die Friday morning, along with a sickly pig earlier this month.
She cries for every animal they lose and celebrates every animal they heal.
“Because when I see one I’ve gotten really healthy and I find it a good home, it’s worth it,” she said. “I love it, every square inch of it, I love it. I fight and I struggle to keep it going, but I would go hungry before I let one of these horses go hungry.”