To donate or help

Big Oaks Rescue Farm is a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, caring for, protecting and advocating for humane treatment of equines and farm animals. The farm is often in need of horse-quality hay and feed, along with other materials, funds and volunteer help.

To learn more about the farm and how to help, visit bigoaksrescuefarm.org, call 864-993-9691 or follow the farm on Facebook at facebook.com/BigOaksRescueFarm