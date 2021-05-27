One day before graduating from Palmetto Christian Academy, seniors Milaan Raj and Justin Blackmon flipped through a couple of yearbooks from their years at the school.
“I can look at every single one of these photos and I could tell you something about it,” Raj said, pointing out memories of the swim team, middle school camping trips and spirit week.
They each have a trove of memories from their years as students at the school, a place they say everyone feels like family.
Raj and Blackmon are two of seven who will graduate today from Palmetto Christian Academy, and are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
The seven-student graduating class is the largest the school has seen, and is a closely-knit group.
The other five graduates are Kalei Southerland, Zaden Morton, Thomas Holt, Kaitlyn Hunnicutt and Aaron Hegler.
Blackmon has attended the school for “a full 12 years,” and Raj has attended since the second grade. He pointed out that at 18 years old, more than half of his life has been spent as a student there.
“My favorite memories are the memories athat remind me of what it’s like being with my family,” Raj said.
“Just doing things together and growing up together, seeing how much your friends grow and progress and how much they can see you grow and progress, it’s just a very personal relationship I have with all my classmates.”
Members of the graduating class were involved in their share of sports –— swimming, basketball, football, track, volleyball — and plenty of other organizations such as National Honor Society and student government.
There are memories for the students in those activities, too, such as winning the school’s first varsity basketball game, coming in second in the state junior varsity swimming competition and traveling across the state for student government conferences.
Raj said the students in the class are competitive, and make one another better.
“It’s like an iron sharpens iron type of deal where these people that you’re around all the time help you grow and become better, because you’re constantly around and you’re constantly together,” he said.
The students might not have had all the things students at bigger public high school have, such as more sports and other opportunities, Blackmon said, but there are niche opportunities they have that students at the bigger schools don’t.
“I’ve really loved it here. I’ve formed some lasting bonds with everyone here,” Blackmon said.
“I have many, many great memories. These guys are like a family to me. It just overall has a warm, Christian atmosphere. They offer a lot in terms of both academics and sports, and overall I’d bank that if I’d gone anywhere else I wouldn’t have turned out like I am today.”