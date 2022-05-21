Graduating seniors at Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood are going to miss, most of all, the people at the school.
The seven students that walked across the stage Friday have been at the school for a varied amount of time. Some have been there for more than a decade, some for just a year, but they all praised the close-knit, family-like atmosphere at the school.
“It is a really small school, so everyone’s close, and everyone knows everyone’s names,” said graduate Micah Clarke.
“And just, it’s like a family-oriented place, I think. That’s been one of my favorite things, just getting close to everyone.”
James Austin has been at the school since K5, and mentioned that some classmates over the years have left the school, but others have joined.
Seniors have participated in a variety of sports and activities in their time at the school: student government, National Honor Society, swimming, track, football, basketball, cross country, volleyball and archery, to name a few.
Some are undecided and some are committed, but the students are headed off toward college, flight school, welding training or other post-grad opportunities.
Austin said he anticipated “crying a lot” on graduation day, saying he’s going to miss the relationships with his classmates and teachers.
“They want to see you succeed,” he said. “They want you to grow in Christ and academics.”
He isn’t alone in that opinion.
After graduation, senior Raine McDowell said she’s going to “miss the people” the most.
Amber Tyrol spent her senior year at the school and said she going to miss people and friendships the most from high school, especially her Bible teacher.
Louis Trapnell transferred to the school from another high school and said it shocked him how much people care about each other at the school.
Ethan Long agreed, saying the school is “like a family.”
“I wouldn’t trade anything for it,” he said.
Austin Collins said the teachers at the school are amazing.
“They really impact you and try to put a Christian worldview” on everything, he said.
Trapnell said every class, even Spanish, is going to be Christian-based in some way.
“You can’t pass up on that,” he said.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.