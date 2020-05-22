Two seniors received their high school diplomas on Friday night at Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s graduation ceremony.
As friends and family looked on, Elijah Clarke and Janae Southerland entered the auditorium to the traditional graduation music of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Clarke, who was the class valedictorian, had mixed emotions about graduating.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Clarke said. “But it was sad saying goodbye to everyone.”
Southerland, who was the class salutatorian, shared some of those emotions.
“I’m really excited,” Southerland said. “But it’s kind of scary.”
Southerland, who participated in volleyball, three plays, student government and national honor society, plans to attend Piedmont Technical College. She is unsure of a major right now but is leaning toward the medical field.
Clarke participated in cross country, student government, national honor society and played basketball and chess. He plans to attend Anderson University in the fall. While also unsure of what to major in he said his strengths are in the math and science field.
Both graduates had words of advice for their younger classmates.
“Spend your time wisely, especially during the summer,” Clarke advised.
Southerland also had advice for younger students.
“Take it all in, it goes by fast,” Southerland said.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood has about 95 students from kindergarten through high school.