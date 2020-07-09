While the threat of COVID-19 continues to force public events to cancel or reschedule, 11 Greenwood-area young men are missing the chance to be a part of the American Legion’s annual right of passage, Boys State.
In each state, the American Legion runs Boys State and Girls State programs that offer participants a week of mock-government. The summer camp-style program is famous for offering an experience beyond what’s advertised, giving more than 1,000 rising high school seniors from across the state leadership experience and wisdom from mentors and guest speakers.
The summer program has been hosted for years at Anderson University, but this year because of concerns related to the coronavirus, the event was canceled. American Legion Post 20 selected 11 local teens to be part of Palmetto Boys State, and on Wednesday, Post 20 Boys State Committee Chairman Gene Pinson brought some of the young men to a post-meeting event to recognize them, despite the event’s cancellation.
American Legion State Commander Walt Richardson was at the morning meeting at the Greenwood County Veterans Center, and he praised the young men for their dedication. He said their generation is the future of America, so it’s important they take the responsibility seriously.
“Let me assure you of one very important thing: You’re bigger, stronger and you are faster than a whole hell of a lot of us out here,” Richardson said with a laugh, gesturing to the Post 20 members and himself. “Like Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ Gentlemen, with this generation, we’re rock solid.”
After having their photos taken, the group of seven teens was taken upstairs by Fred Malone and shown the veterans museum. Matthew Hines said his older brother was a Boys State alum, and he was looking forward to the experience of learning how local, state and federal governments operate.
Elijah Peterson, who said he plans to join the U.S. Air Force, said good government is the consequence of good leadership. He hoped the experience would give him the chance to practice and learn excellent leadership skills firsthand.
Often people are faced with working with others they might not necessarily agree with, and Stokes Cromer said he had been looking forward to learning how to better work in a team despite disagreements.
“Especially if you’re going into college or a workplace, there’s a lot of people you don’t know, but that you still have to work with,” he said.
Despite having been to leadership camps before, Brayden Brewer was excited for the chance to see how this mock government experience would have played out. He’s been through previous mock government experience, and is an Eagle Scout, he said.
“For me, it’s just trying to continue and better myself,” he said.
At its core, Richardson said Boys State intends to build knowledge on the inner-workings of government, including the compromising and convincing politicians have to do to get their ideas moving forward.
“It’s summed up in one word: Character,” Richardson said. “It’s not something you’re born with; you’ve got to foster it. What Boys State does is it takes that seed, waters it and it grows.”
There’s a chance that a few of the boys selected to participate in this year’s canceled Boys State will have the chance to participate in next year’s, but so much of the legion’s plans for the event are up in the air as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on. Pinson said the local legion has sent money to the state to ensure the boys get their Boys State T-shirts — a tradition among participants, the T-shirts are often traded with the Girls State participants at a meet-up at the end of the weeklong programs.