Score original art from the comfort of your own space through an online link for viewing and bidding, beginning 7 a.m. Monday.
Greenwood Genetic Center is hosting its first "Paint the Helix" virtual art auction Monday through Saturday at 32auctions.com/GGCHelix. Bidding opens Monday.
Artists and artisans from Greenwood and around the state have donated photographs, paintings, pottery, woodwork, jewelry and other pieces. See pieces by Jon Holloway, Hal Taylor, Hannah Poe and more.
Sale proceeds benefit the GGC Foundation and mission of the Greenwood Genetic Center.
In a press release announcing the virtual art auction, Ben Tiller, executive director of the GGC Foundation said, "Anyone who has been on the Greenwood Genetic Center campus has seen the center's connection to the arts community. From the sculptures flanking the fountain in the center of the campus to photographs that brighten the clinic rooms and paintings that welcome visitors."