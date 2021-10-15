ABBEVILLE — Harbison Cemetery could have a brighter future if its owners can be found.
That was the main stumbling block at Wednesday’s meeting of Abbeville City Council when Richard London presented a petition to assign Harbison Cemetery to the Heritage Preservation Foundation.
History is the biggest issue with the property, he said. It’s been overlooked. Now it looks like a grown-up jungle. The property should be maintained for the respect of the people who are buried there. It’s shameful, with trees growing out of graves, he said.
The petition requests that the city assign total responsibility for the property to the Foundation. The city will not be responsible for maintenance of the property. The Foundation will maintain the cemetery and members will provide an annual report to city officials.
Members of the Foundation are London, Harriet A. Cunningham, Loy Sartin, Thelma Woody, Ronnie Rhodes and Raphael Coleman.
At least two cleanup sessions have taken place at the property. At a 6-hour cleanup on Oct. 8, several large trees were cut and chopped. London said another cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 23.
Councilwoman Faye Thomas encouraged people to join the effort to clean up the property.
It’s a historic property that is important to African Americans that has been left out. That’s not to blame anyone, London said. There’s just been little interest in taking care of properties.
History goes back to the early 1800s where slaves were buried, he said. In some cases, there are no headstones; just a rock to mark the grave.
London expressed hope that he will hear a yea or a not as soon as next month’s meeting. “I don’t want to come back next year and the cemetery looks the same.”
New graves have been dug at the site, some council members noted, although no one could say who owns the property. City attorney Thomas Hite noted that often an overlap of property rights occurs in South Carolina. It is the responsibility of the heirs of the deceased to maintain the property. He pledged to start work to determine the owner of the cemetery.
No one owns the cemetery, London said. It was never owned by Harbison College.
People can be buried there, but London said you have to ask where are the empty lots. If the Foundation is responsible for the cemetery, it can find graves and make sure the older gravesites are not disturbed.