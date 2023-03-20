Ruth Drake was in a car wreck in 2006. At the time, she and husband Charles were very active. The wreck changed that for both of them.
“Probably for 10 years, I sat with her waiting for her to get better, and then one day I said, ‘I’m getting sick and fat and I need to find something to do,’ Charles said.
So, he started hiking.
After talking with a friend who had gotten involved in the Make-A-Wish South Carolina Trailblaze Challenge, he decided in 2016 to take part in the fundraiser. Now Ruth will join him for the first time April 15 as they hike 23 miles in one day on the Midlands portion of the Palmetto Trail.
The hike and associated fundraising events support Make-A-Wish South Carolina, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.
The Drakes and longtime friend Bess Park formed the Over the Hill Gang team. They are 70% of the way toward their $7,500 fundraising goal. On Saturday, Park invited people to her Greenwood home for a fundraising concert that featured live acoustic music and refreshments.
The concert is the team’s biggest event. They have other events planned at Howard’s On Main and Dixie Drive-In in April, and they already had one at Sled Dawg Brewery.
“I just felt like I needed to give back,” said Park, who runs the nonprofit performing arts studio Wild Hare Productions. “I’ve worked in the community. I was raised in this community. We’re so touched by the stories of these children and their families, who get a hope met for the first time. Inevitably, it cascades and continues to support the community in a very deep way.”
The team has been training for a while for the hike. But the real winner is Make-A-Wish, Park said.
“The organization is incredible,” she said. “There are five children in Greenwood who are on the Make-A-Wish list, so this will affect people in our community, as well as across the state.”
Charles said it was like finding a family.
“I don’t have a personal connection to any Wish child or Wish family, but the stories I’ve heard really touched my heart, and it’s become an important part of who I am,” Charles said.
If you’d like to donate to the Over the Hill Gang team, visit