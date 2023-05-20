ABBEVILLE — Keisha Lockhart was tired and burned out.
More than 20 years of work in the nursing and neonatal fields and as a nurse-practitioner had her looking for more. AfterBirth was her answer.
Her business opened last fall. The plan is to provide early postpartum care for mothers and check on babies. Lockhart said her work combines midwifery and child care services on a monthly direct pay basis.
Opening AfterBirth was thinking outside the box, she said. No one in her family had worked at their own business.
The idea of being a business owner had percolated for years, Lockhart said. She came from a system that saw more than 30 children a day.
You can’t provide good care with that many patients, she said. “I don’t know how I lasted so long in that system.”
Nursing school doesn’t prepare someone for running a business. Lockhart studied, took a business course and found a mentor who taught her about laws and practices. Another step was “pounding the pavement and infiltrating people’s Facebook groups, and finding out what they are complaining about, what they need.”
“There is a lot of research that shows Black people do better when they get care from someone of the same color,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to talk face to face. It’s good to have that sort of time to address medical needs and mental and emotional needs. I’m just a friend who happens to have a little medical knowledge.”
Her business course helped her deal with legal issues, social media, budgeting and licenses. It meant lots of notetaking and a business plan. Her plan was about 25 pages long.
“I highly recommend a business plan,” Lockhart said. “A lot of people think they don’t need one, but it helps streamline things. Once I did my business plan, I knew it was going to be OK.”
Business counseling is important when you have zero knowledge. Lockhart pays people to design the website and to handle accounting for first year and to help with paperwork.
“I feel that it is money well spent. If this is going to be your livelihood, you have to put out some money.”
Her money came from a nest egg developed over 20 years of nursing. She keeps on eye on the cash flow. Her family doesn’t eat out much and the business involves a lot of bargain shopping online, and use of older equipment.
From the time she decided to launch a business to opening day was about two years, she said. She is six months in now and works with up to 20 children, which is the growth she expected. A lot of business people say the first year is almost a wash.
“You’re not going to be rolling in the money. If you don’t have the passion for what you’re doing, you’ll be disappointed,” Lockhart said. “You have to have a passion for it because that is what is going to sustain you when you don’t have the money.”
Her work at Afterbirth allows Lockhart to have more family time and to work in the community, such as joining health-related committees.
Lockhart hopes to continue working for another 10 years. Then she plans to spend time volunteering, as her mother and grandmother did.
“I think that’s where I got my drive from. They were just like ‘Help, don’t ask questions,’” she said. “If somebody needs help, just help them. Don’t look for the limelight, or don’t look for accolades, just help with the sincerity of your heart and you’ll be taken care of.”