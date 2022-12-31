For Pasha Suprunchik of Asheville, North Carolina, it involved a family get-together at Lake Greenwood State Park. The family, which lives in North and South Carolina, often gathers to celebrate the new year, he said. Their site was booked months in advance. They arrived Wednesday and the park was nearly vacant. He said that, by Friday, campers and RVs were filling up the campground.
By Saturday, most of the sites were occupied by vehicles and boats of almost every size and description. In one case, a site was occupied by a camper who was nearly dwarfed by a nearby boat. Children occasionally sped by on bicycles while people tried their luck at fishing either holding rods and reels or burying rods into the ground as fishing lines stretched into the water.
Fog enveloped the park, finally burning off at about 1:30 p.m. Not good fishing weather, one man said. He got a few bites Friday evening, but by Saturday afternoon, he had nothing to show for his time and effort.
Luck was better for Suprunchik, as a young relative caught several fish. Two hours later, they were scaled, gutted, fried and piled onto a plate for lunch. Suprunchik, however, was the only person who tasted the caviar. A taste brought a slight grimace to his face. “Fishy. Really gamey,” he described it.
Christie Butler and Barbara Akridge advertised their celebration by wearing cardboard tiaras emblazoned with “2023.” They visited South Bend Winery on Saturday as part of their celebration. Butler said they and their husbands would continue the celebration in town.
As for fireworks, despite the constant early rain, occasional bursts rang out in Uptown Greenwood. At the park, no formal celebration was planned, but a ranger noted someone always sets them off in the area. That was good enough for a camper who hoped to see something to ring in the new year, even if the bursts came from properties across the lake.