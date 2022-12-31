Celebrating the new year takes many forms.

For Pasha Suprunchik of Asheville, North Carolina, it involved a family get-together at Lake Greenwood State Park. The family, which lives in North and South Carolina, often gathers to celebrate the new year, he said. Their site was booked months in advance. They arrived Wednesday and the park was nearly vacant. He said that, by Friday, campers and RVs were filling up the campground.

Tags