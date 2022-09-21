Greenwood’s adult education students are learning more than the core subjects this month.
Greenwood County School District 50 has invited a handful of local organizations to talk to students about available resources.
Greenwood’s adult education students are learning more than the core subjects this month.
Greenwood County School District 50 has invited a handful of local organizations to talk to students about available resources.
Travis Blizzard, director of adult education, said that statewide in September, adult education focuses on family literacy.
The first week of the month, the program focused on family — how to care for their family and meet their family’s basic needs. The second week focused on voter registration.
This week’s lesson focused on a topic of concern in the community: opioid and drug problems.
Betsy Royal, a prevention specialist with Cornerstone, visited Tuesday morning to brief the students on opioids, especially fentanyl, and the benefits and availability of Narcan, an overdose treatment medication.
“I can’t meet everybody where they are, but if I can present to a group of people from all different places, then my hope is that they’ll take the information with them, and then share it in the community, too,” she said following the presentation.
She presented Greenwood County-specific statistics, such as that in 2021, there were 49 drug-related deaths in the county.
She talked about the specifics of Narcan, and told the students the medication is available to any South Carolina citizen at Cornerstone.
“Because we are seeing such an increase in overdoses and just substance use in general, it’s important that everybody knows the signs and symptoms of overdose so that they can be first responders or they can help get first responders present,” she said.
Blizzard pointed out that even if the students themselves don’t have a specific need, they know someone who does. The partnerships also bring awareness to students who may want to be manufacturers, accountants or nurses of what avenues are available.
Cornerstone is in Greenwood, McCormick, Abbeville and Edgefield counties. The Greenwood office is at 1612 Rivers St. The organization can be reached at 864-227-1001.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.