Carrying a firearm in the open will be legal Sunday in South Carolina for people with a concealed weapon permit.
The Open Carry with Training Act goes into effect Sunday after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law in May. Only CWP holders are allowed to carry a firearm in public, but the law takes South Carolina from a concealed carry state to one where permit-holders can openly wear a secured firearm.
The law doesn’t change where people can carry weapons, either. Property owners can still post signs barring the carrying of concealable weapons, as can public offices.
The law removes the $50 fees associated with applying for and renewing a CWP and requires applicants to provide proof they completed a basic or advanced handgun education course within three years of applying.
Training classes have to include four new topics: Properly securing a firearm in a holster, “cocked and locked” carrying, how to respond if someone tries to take a firearm from your holster and de-escalation techniques.
The State Law Enforcement Division worked with the state’s Criminal Justice Academy to develop training for law enforcement on how to handle the new law, emphasizing people’s rights under it.
To read the law’s text, visit bit.ly/3zURgRe. SLED has published guidance related to the law, available at the bottom of the agency’s website, sled.sc.gov.