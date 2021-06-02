A group of Greenwood County residents had reason to celebrate Wednesday night after walking the stage in cap and gown to receive their GED. For many, it was just the end of an act, a necessary step toward achieving their finale.
Thirty-one students were honored as graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 Greenwood County Adult Education program Wednesday night at the Greenwood School District 50 Performing Arts Center.
“Honestly when I first got up this morning, I was super excited as soon as my feet touched the floor,” said graduate Shinazga Tolbert, 22.
She was finished with the program a year ago, but said it’s exciting to finally walk across the stage, something she’s wanted to do since she attended high school.
Tolbert, who owns her own business, said she learned during the program she didn’t have to be too stubborn to ask for help.
“That was one of the main reasons with me dropping out,” Tolbert said.
“I dropped out and I started to work full time because I felt like, you know, with me just being on my own I could handle it, I could do it without having to go to school every day and everything,” she said.
She was nervous going back to school as an adult, but said the teachers and staff worked with everyone and never singled anyone out.
Fellow graduate Vanessa Cruz, 35, also received her GED a year ago, the pandemic keeping her from walking across the stage then.
“It was a very long journey for me, I tried several times to get my GED and this was the first time I was able to succeed for it,” Cruz said.
“I wanted something different, I was tired of living the life I was living and I want to better myself for me and my kids.”
She left school at 16, and said going back for further education worth it.
LaWanda Dale, a 2020 graduate, spoke during the ceremony to her fellow students, recalling wondering how she would get her GED while working 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and having been out of school for 10 years.
“I was a mother of four determined to get a GED and that’s what I did. Ever since I was a little girl, it has been my dream to be a nurse. Not having a GED or diploma kept me from achieving that dream for over ten years,” Dale said.
“Do not be like me and wait ten years to make your dreams come true. The time is now.”
Graduation, she said, is “only the beginning.”
Graduate of the class of 2021 Malia Garcia, 23, who was homeschooled, said getting her GED is something “that was pecking at me,” but kept getting pushed back.
“It was something on the horizon always peeking out,” she said. The process to get the GED was about three months for Garcia, who plans to attend Piedmont Technical College, head to a four-year school and then medical school.
Garcia also spoke during the ceremony, and said the one thing she wishes she was told at the beginning was “to believe in yourself.”
Having a great support system is key to this process, she said, but it begins with the self first.
“What you must know is that even with the greatest of support systems, things don’t change until you change, and any support system is rendered useless until you give yourself that type of support first. For a lot of people, you perhaps believe that no one is in your corner or that no one believes in you,” she said.
“Well, in the case that you’re right I ask you, ‘Do they have to?’”
“There have been a lot of people in history that had no one behind them until someone was. In the line of supporters and the people that rally to your side, only you know the origin of your story. You have seen how hard it was, you’ve seen how much blood and sweat it took because you were there for it all.”