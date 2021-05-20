In the past year, several government and business entities joined forces to create a new economic development engine that some would say fits Greenwood County.
“We are exactly what the term Greenwood Together means,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said at Tuesday’s County Council meeting. “We are working together for (the) betterment of Greenwood County.”
Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Greenwood County Council’s vote to leave Greenwood Partnership Alliance, the economic development organization that served for many years in Greenwood County.
It was the vote to remove the county’s membership and investment of $300,000 in GPA that sparked a chain reaction leading to its ultimate demise. The vote was nearly unanimous, save for Councilman Robbie Templeton’s vote against in hopes that the county and the Partnership could work out their differences.
Those differences were read aloud with Brown’s statement at the time. “No credible process of accountability of the CEO,” public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about County Council were listed as the concerns the county had about the organization. Vice Chairman Chuck Moates said in an interview later in the year that the county had tried to get those things corrected. However, no progress was made.
Council contemplated what economic development really is for Greenwood County.
“Economic development is a process of targeted activities and programs that work to improve the economic well-being and quality of life of Greenwood County by building local wealth, diversifying the economy, creating and retaining jobs, and building the local tax base,” Brown said at the meeting.
The county looked to accomplish several tasks and use resources that were already in place to accomplish its goals. It determined it did not need an organization with a fancy office atop The Greenwood Building when all of the pieces to the puzzle of economic development were already in place working toward similar goals.
For months, as GPA slowly disassembled, the county found new partners to take on various aspects of economic development. In July, the county hired GPA’s director of business development, James Bateman, as its interim economic development director. A few months later, the county dropped the interim tag for Bateman, putting him fully in charge of industrial recruitment for economic development.
The county also joined forces with the city to use several city organizations to accomplish mutually beneficial goals. Uptown Development Corp. Manager Lara Hudson took on the task of retail and restaurant recruitment for the City of Greenwood. Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, expanded her range of marketing to include all areas of the county, fulfilling the marketing role of Dawn Hiller, former marketing director for GPA.
For the remaining tasks, the county partnered with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to work on retail development, workforce development, and housing and neighborhood revitalization. The Chamber engaged in this new relationship with the county while it was looking for a replacement for former CEO Angelle LaBorde, who left to take a similar role with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber’s board retooled its search to include prior experience in economic development as a criteria for its next president and CEO. It found Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Heegan had experience leading a Chamber of Commerce where economic development was a major part of its programming.
Unlike GPA, where the top down structure empowered a board of trustees and a singular executive, Heather Simmons Jones, making a number of decisions, Greenwood Together is a collaborative.
“I see it as a four-lane highway, and everybody’s in their lanes,” Heegan said. “It is important for all of us to work together, but stay in our own lane.”
Jim Medford, chairman of the Chamber’s workforce development task force, echoed Heegan’s remarks.
“We’re going to go back to why we all have our own lanes,” Medford said. “We’re on the same highway going in the same direction.”
One area of need for Greenwood Together was getting funding for the projects it wants to take on. Medford, who is a past GPA chairman, said he is working on that while meeting with industry CEOs.
“I don’t want to jinx us, but we’re batting 1,000 in getting the support that was once given to the Partnership Alliance before it was dissolved,” Medford said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Which is a much better value for that because instead of being singularly focused on just new business development, it’s all encompassing of taking care of the businesses that we already have here.”
Brown was thankful for Heegan and Medford’s work in economic development.
“We couldn’t be where we are without people like the two of you and so many of the other volunteers that y’all have brought to the table,” Brown said.
Brown also reaffirmed the county’s commitment to making economic development work.
“We also want to tell you that we’re committed to continue to do our part,” Brown said.