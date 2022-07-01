Spending 365 days at the reins of Greenwood’s food bank has given Andrea White perspective.
“No day is the same. It’s probably the best learning experience I’ve ever had,” she said.
In the first half of 2022, the Food Bank of Greenwood County has helped feed more than 3,000 neighbors. Today marks White’s one-year mark as the food bank’s executive director, and she said she felt much uncertainty stepping into the role.
Over the past year, her volunteers, clients and nonprofit collaborators have reassured her of the importance of the work they’re doing.
“It’s really just been a humbling experience,” she said. “My staff knows what it takes to turn the wheels. I really couldn’t have adjusted to my role if I didn’t have staff and volunteers that know what to do.”
With more than 12% of Greenwood County’s population experiencing food insecurity according to Feeding America, the food bank provides monthly supplies of food for people in need. The food bank is located beside the Greenwood Soup Kitchen at 222 East Ave. To learn more about the food bank’s programs, call 864-227-1556.
White said the food bank is putting its partnership with Self Regional Healthcare to work in a new family nutrition program. She hopes to have a hospital dietician teach clients about how to make healthy meals using food provided by the food bank. The program will start in schools, where the food bank delivers food for families.
The food bank is bringing back its mobile sites, too. In late summer or early fall, White said they will deliver food to families at four sites in rural locations throughout the county — a program suspended in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The nonprofit’s food policy committee is also working to advocate for more resources to fight food insecurity and to learn the roots of Greenwood’s nutritional problems.
“Building relationships, I’ve learned this past year, is very important for the health of your agency,” White said. “We’re a food bank, but we’re also a community partner. We can get so much more done if we all work together.”
Behind the front offices, the food bank’s warehouse was teeming with volunteers. They moved between shelves of dried and canned goods, stocking carts and laying out assortments of food to get bagged up for clients.
“I was a client here before I came to work here,” said Patricia Christopher. “I just like to help people, it’s a good feeling.”
Annie Richardson has been volunteering for nearly four years. White said she’s a backbone of the food bank — often the first in the building and the last to leave.
“I believe in helping others,” she said. “You have to really know what type of food folks need the most.”
Tommy Ayers is one of the longest-serving volunteers, at 12 years, and he was stocking shelves with Scot Bordelon, who has been volunteering for about two weeks.
“We work together as a team and people are happy to be here,” Ayers said.
Bordelon said his family relied on the food bank when he was younger. Volunteering his time now has given him a new perspective on how essential the group’s services can be.
“I’ve been on the other end of this, getting food from the food bank,” he said. “I can tell you, it really helps to have people like this and something you can rely on.”