One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.
A person stopped by the emergency room of a local hospital at 1:38 a.m. Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Jeff Graham with Greenwood Sheriff’s Office. The wound was determined to be superficial.
According to information, a security guard in the vicinity of The Vault on Reynolds Avenue was grazed in the incident, he said. Apparently, the shooting happened in the parking lot.
Investigators are examining surveillance videos and tracking down leads, he said. The case remains under investigation and no motive was cited for the shooting.