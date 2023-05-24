One person dead after early morning wreck From staff reports May 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person died Wednesday morning following a wreck on Highway 66 in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that at about 1:50 a.m. a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 66 and went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Ninety Six man dies in late night wreck Bath & Body Works moving; Five Below joining mall stores Judge denies bond for man charged in 2022 murder Report: Teen struck by car, another faces assault charge Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero