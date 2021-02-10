The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat bill advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday by a 15-8 party-line vote with one abstention. Rep. Ivory Thigpen, a Richland Democrat, was the sole abstention.
“After a 2 1/2 year drive, we’re in the red zone and we know the play to call and it’s just a matter of getting it done next week,” Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican, said after the hearing.
McCravy said the House will likely take up the bill next Wednesday.
“This will be the most important piece of pro-life legislation ever passed in our state,” McCravy said. “We are excited about it, all the pro-life groups are excited about and I think the citizens of our state are excited about it.”
Before the committee began debating the bill, Rep. Weston Newton, a Beaufort Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Constitutional Laws subcommittee, gave an overview of the bill before asking McCravy to speak about the bill.
“Aside from certain exceptions in this bill, the language is almost identical to H. 3020 this body passed in 2019,” McCravy said during the committee hearing.
He said the language is also similar to the omnibus South Carolina Stands for Life Act that he prefiled in December and has 66 co-sponsors.
McCravy said in a recent 6th Circuit Court of Appeals case of EMW Women’s Surgical Center v. Beshear, the court upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors performing abortions to conduct an ultrasound first.
“The court held that the ultrasound and this informed consent, that is the same language that is in our bill essentially, the information conveyed by the ultrasound image, its description and the audible beating fetal heart gives the patient greater knowledge of the unborn life inside her,” McCravy said.
He said the first part of the bill has already been deemed to be constitutional by the 6th Circuit. He said the second part of the bill — the abortion prohibition — would have to be appealed.
McCravy said it is possible that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with the addition of three conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices. He also said there is consensus among lawyers, ethicists and theologians that the viability standard should and could be replaced by the heartbeat standard.
“No baby is viable — even after it’s born — without care for the baby,” McCravy said.
Rep. Beth Bernstein, a Richland Democrat, asked McCravy about the intrusiveness of the ultrasound process to someone who has been through some sort of trauma.
“The bill just leaves that up to the doctor and the woman,” McCravy said. “I know there are six or seven different types of ultrasound.”
McCravy said it is left up to the doctor as to which method is used.
The bill started its progression in the state Senate where it was referred to the Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee. A subcommittee voted 3-2 to refer it to the full committee which voted 9-8 to send it to the floor on Jan. 25. Sen. Billy Garrett, a new addition to the committee, cast the deciding vote in the committee.
The state Senate approved the bill on third reading by a vote of 30-13 three days later. The vote saw a member from each party vote in opposition with other members of their party. Sen. Sandy Senn, a Charleston Republican, voted against the bill while Sen. Kent Williams, a Marion Democrat, voted for the bill.
Last week, the bill was read in the state House and referred to the Judiciary committee. Last Wednesday, the Constitutional Laws subcommittee sent the bill to the full committee on a 3-2 party-line vote.
The bill will now be debated on the floor of the House.
“One more to go,” McCravy said after the meeting.