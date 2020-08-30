Most people don’t get an audience watching while they’re on the treadmill.
Anyone who knows Jon-Erik Hartfield would tell you he’s not like most people.
“He just doesn’t give up, he keeps on going and has a good attitude,” said his father, Haskell Hartfield.
“He’s unreal,” said Archie Moore, who waved and cheered on Jon-Erik as he walked. “Everyone is his friend. I’m serious, I’m not lying, he’s one of my heroes.”
“I told him you’re here to motivate other people,” said his coach, David Walton, “because people say they can’t exercise, or they don’t want to, or they don’t have time. But Jon-Erik is here every day.”
When Jon-Erik was struck by the SUV of a drunken driver 17 years ago, it left him in a coma. He couldn’t speak until seven months after he woke, and the damage the wreck did to his brain left him unlikely to regain much motor function.
His father spent nearly every day by his bedside, and has been there for each milestone as Jon-Erik beat the odds time and time again. In July 2019, the Index-Journal reported on the celebration at the Greenwood YMCA for Jon-Erik walking a mile unassisted on the 16th anniversary of his wreck.
But on Friday, as he walked on the treadmill beside Walton, Jon-Erik had amassed an audience to celebrate him walking his 100th mile since December. It’s been a journey of a mile a day, along with core and leg workouts designed to increase his strength and rebuild the neural connections that make walking instinctual.
“COVID set him back some because he missed about three months,” Walton said. “And we’re closed on the weekend, so he only comes Monday through Friday, which makes the 100 miles all the more impressive. There are healthy people who never been through anything like he has who can’t say they’ve walked 100 miles this year.”
While Jon-Erik worked to keep his steps steady and his gait even, his father stood by taking pictures and watching his son walk. He recalled sitting in the hospital after the wreck, watching the gauges that measured the swelling in his son’s brain, and wondering if his son would survive.
He didn’t just survive, he thrived. As Jon-Erik pushed through the last stretch of his 100th mile, he joked with Walton about how they would celebrate.
“I thought you said you’d get me a waffle cone sundae,” he said to his coach.
“I might get you a sucker,” Walton said with a laugh.
Jan Rushton, director of health and wellness at the Y, said Jon-Erik was unstoppable — an inspiration to everyone at the gym. When people in her classes complain about not having the energy to finish a workout, she points out how nothing stops Jon-Erik from coming in every day.
“Everybody always doubts the power and the will of the human spirit, but with God being with me, I know I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me,” Jon-Erik said. “I get power from God and I get coach’s guidance and direction when coming here. He makes me work too much, and he’s a pain, but it’s worth it in the end.”
Light ribbing is a normal part of his workout routine. When he finished the 100-mile challenge, Walton asked what Jon-Erik’s next goal was. He said to walk 100 miles away from Walton.
“He is a gigantic pain, a monster pain,” Jon-Erik said with a smile. “He helps me through a lot, in the end. ... I’m not perfect, but he’s helped me tremendously. I still have a good bit more, I think.”
So what is Jon-Erik’s next goal?
“A beautiful wife, a beautiful college degree,” he said. “Nah, my next goal is to be able to walk again, and the way things are going, I think if I keep doing what I’m doing with coach, I think I’ll be able to accomplish that goal.
“They said I never would be able to walk again, and with coach’s help and guidance, I can do a lot better than I could do if I was just sitting at home watching coach’s favorite show, Andy Griffith.”
Walton surprised Jon-Erik with a custom-decorated cake to celebrate his 100th mile, which was cut up and shared with the staff at the Y. After their workout, Jon-Erik and his father sat beside each other, and Jon-Erik put his hand on his dad’s knee as his father spoke.
“I really enjoy being his father, and working with him myself,” he said. “I enjoy doing things with him. I love him dearly.”