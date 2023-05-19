Installing topiaries is a matter of inches. A city crew worked to move the Chick-fil-A cow into place with a forklift.
They guided the forklift driver with hand gestures and verbal directions. After a man said “Whoa, Nelly,” the cow was perched on a garden bed in Uptown Greenwood.
One down, 54 to go. Soon after, a topiary shaped as a multi-tiered cake was placed in a nearby bed early on Wednesday. Work continued Thursday morning as crews spent more than 30 minutes inching the USC Gamecock mascot into place. Crew members broke out a pole saw to lop off limbs to accommodate the topiary and used shovels and their hands to level off cement blocks where the mascot will rest.
The work kicks off some of the preparations for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
The topiaries have a temporary home in the Phoenix Street greenhouse, which horticulture specialist Diana Fetters called one of Greenwood’s best kept secrets.
Outside, the building is a nondescript structure of frosted panels on steel frames. Behind the panels, vague shadows loom. Inside, however, is a different story. A walk through the door reveals masses of greenery as topiaries are lined up from one end of the building to the other. Sizes range from knee-sized mushrooms to gigantic colorful mascots of the USC Gamecock and the Clemson Tiger, which stretch nearly to the ceiling.
According to Discover Greenwood, more than 40 displays will line Uptown Greenwood for the festival, which generates between $5 million and $6 million each year.
Fetters said the exhibits feature 55 topiaries in all. A crew of six people work on the topiaries throughout the year, along with a part-time topiary designer.
All the topiaries got a good haircut in the last two weeks, she said. Sometimes they grow out and look like puffballs. Work during the first week they are on exhibit involves making sure the irrigation systems run correctly.
The city’s horticulture team does a great job doing something different every year with the topiaries, said Ellesor Holder, part of the marketing team for the festival.
Greenwood’s topiaries are like the anchor of the festival. Nowhere else in the Southeast, aside from Disney, features topiaries, she said. The exhibits are unique and very popular.
This year, the topiaries will remain on exhibit through October, Fetters said. Greenwood is the host city for the America in Bloom symposium.
The nonprofit organization promotes community enhancement programs.
The city won a national award last year. Fetters said Greenwood was the only South Carolina city represented in the contest. As a host city, Greenwood won’t be in competition, but it will be visited by people from throughout the nation who will see what city staff are doing.
People from as far away as England and Scotland have visited Greenwood and seen the topiaries. Fetters said she is surprised about the impact they have on visitors.
“We work magic over here, I think,” Fetters said.
