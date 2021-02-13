ABBEVILLE — Live for shopping; live for chocolate.
Why not both? That was the case Saturday as people braved the cold and the rain to participate in the Chocolate Walk. Although the weather might have dampened participation, people had a chance to enjoy deals and get out of the house.
That, by itself, is an attraction, according to Jennifer Creswell, owner of As We Grow, which sells clothes for young children, along with gifts, and provides monogramming services.
Demand is growing, she said. People need to get out and do things.
This is the ninth year the store has done walks. The Chocolate Walk is usually a sellout event, Creswell said.
It was popular for some people. One shopper visiting the store remarked the Chocolate Walk is a lot like trick-or-treating. It must be why she likes the walks.
Participants were easy to spot as "chocolate walkers" carried candy-apple red bags distributed by the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. Up to 150 bags were prepared, said Julie Wilson, interim executive director of the chamber.
Each participating business provided various chocolate-based treats. An example was Susan Bender at Divine Your Space, who touted the candy bars made from cocoa beans grown by businesses managed by women in Kenya.
They are made from healthy oils, not like the oils in American candies, she said, segueing into a brief rant against the nation's junk-food culture, claiming that poor eating habits are the reason some people waddle.
One customer engaged her with a story about a relative who apparently stopped the progress of a cancer by going on an all-natural diet. A companion chimed in, "Oh, don't get me started."
Several people admitted that the chocolates offered by Bender were very good.
Other people did get started, such as a woman visiting Yellow Brick Road. Not resisting temptation, she took up a chocolate treat, admitting it's probably not a good idea for a diabetic.
Temptation also was a problem for two children whose mother lined them up for instructions: "Look at me: You do not touch anything; promise me!" Both kids promised. Then 10 seconds later, her voice rang out: "Don't touch that!"
In the kids' defense, there is a lot to touch in Yellow Brick Road. Owner Julie Knox took the name and the idea for some of the merchandise from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." The store offers jewelry, honey, terrarium kits, pictures, clothes and movie-related memorabilia.
She said she wanted a theme to draw everything together. The response has been good, but it's always a work in progress.
The idea is try to feature handmade, local merchandise, supporting local business, even with wholesale purchases. Knox said she wants the store to be as much of an experience as a chance to shop.
Of course, the experience can lead to tearful moments. Two images of Margaret Hamilton line a wall: one as the villainous Elmira Gulch and another as the Wicked Witch of the West. Knox said children either like them or are scared by them. One little girl was so scared by the picture of the witch that she had to leave the store.
Aside from bouts of sheer terror, Knox said the walks have always been good. She uses them for advertising since some people don't know the store is here.
Small Business Saturday, which takes place in November, was good, probably one of the best days the store has experienced, she said, adding that she wishes something like the walk would takes place every month to draw shoppers.