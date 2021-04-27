McCORMICK — Mark Warner stood outside the vacant 43,000-square-foot spec building while harboring a dream.
The new director of Economic and Community Development for McCormick County thinks about what the county has to offer and what kind of business would fit well in the building. It’s not the only business that would be welcomed, but he has an idea what would make for a good one.
“If you are making kayaks or canoes, or if you make paddleboards, you’re two miles from 70,000 acres of Lake Thurmond,” said Warner, who began his job April 1. “Within seven miles of that building, there are six public boat launches. I think we would attract a workforce that likes the outdoors and likes that kind of lifestyle. If you can marry that up with your business, I think we’ve got a real opportunity.”
Warner is not new to development. He served as the CEO of the former Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
“One of the things I learned there was the value of a vital and vibrant downtown to a whole county,” Warner said. “There are already things happening here that are moving things that way.”
Warner wants to see visitors stay and play in downtown McCormick and at the lake.
“You’ve got to have people who are either in a hotel or some sort of visitor housing where they are in the downtown overnight,” he said. “You’ve got to have that for your restaurant and entertainment venues to be successful. I think that’s some areas we’re going to be looking at.
“McCormick has got a lot of things to offer. Lake Thurmond, which is one of the prettiest lakes in the Southeast, has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and camping. We’re trying to make the community more attractive to bring people in. If they visit, we hope they spend a little money here, either shopping or dining out.”
Warner most recently worked for Davis & Floyd in Greenwood as vice president of Business Development and Marketing.
“As I was looking at how I wanted to wrap up my career, the opportunity presented itself in McCormick, and it just seemed to be the right thing to do,” Warner said. “I’ve known these folks over here for a while. I started having a conversation, and things worked out, and this is hopefully where I am going to finish my career.
“I’ve told a few of my colleagues that what’s kind of exciting is, while there were people here before, I get to put my stamp on how this function in county government is going to work for McCormick County. There are some things about this that are really exciting that I can put my stamp on.”
He realizes there are challenges. McCormick is one of the most diverse counties in the state.
“I’m still learning what some of the challenges are,” Warner said. “I think a lot of what I expect to see can be overcome by a lot of communication. We have Savannah Lakes in the middle, up to Mount Carmel and Willington in the north, down to Modoc and Clarks Hill on the other end of the county. It’s a very diverse community.”
On the economic development side, Warner is responsible for recruiting new employers and trying to assist existing industries. On the community development side, he will be working not only with the county, but also the town of McCormick and the other communities throughout the county, such as the Savannah Lakes Village group. It’s all about trying to attract more people into McCormick, either to visit or set up a residence.
“I’m excited about a couple of things,” Warner said. “No. 1, the mayor of McCormick has called a meeting of all the communities and councils and folks like the Chamber of Commerce to share information so people know what’s going on all across the county.
“That’s one of the biggest things, making sure we have close contact with all the players and stakeholders in the county. Because of the diversity of the communities, you have very diverse needs. Trying to figure out how we prioritize what we do is key. For one of the smaller counties in the state, you don’t have as many people you have to get in touch with. In one way, communication may actually be a little easier.”
He also plans to develop an intuitive website to better attract industries. He puts a premium on quality communication. He’s also happy the county has utilities and infrastructure in place.
“We’re in pretty good shape there,” he said. “I’m pretty encouraged. The people who were here before me had the foresight and ability to purchase a piece of property for an industrial park. They also had a spec building built. We’re working on things right now to enhance that an make it a little more marketable.”