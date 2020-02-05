Enjoy vocalists and spoken word artists during Abbeville Gospel Fest at 3 p.m. Saturday in the historic Abbeville Opera House.
Event co-organizer Steve Miller says this is a great opportunity to learn more about African-American music history.
Performers include shape-note singers, praise dancers, a gospel mime, vocal groups and more. Scheduled for Abbeville Gospel Fest are Al Bell, Anita Blair Buffaloe, Fellowship of Shape Note Singers, Lamar Elmore, Golden Stars of Greenwood, Joanne Hill, Lisa and Amber Hunt, Traivon McNair, Ella Jean Miller and Steve Miller.
Special seating in the first three rows is $29 and all other tickets are $18. Purchase tickets anytime online at abbevillecitysc.com or inside the Opera House from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.